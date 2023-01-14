ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

KLEM

Ayden Hoag Wins 100th Match as Bulldogs Place Third at Home Tournament

The Le Mars boys placed third at their home tournament on Saturday getting the same pair of individual champions from a year ago with some new faces in the ranks as well. The Bulldog roster was depleted and needed guys to wrestle in situations that they may not have been comfortable in. Head Coach Shane Hessenius says these kinds of tough tests will be beneficial down the road.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Gehlen Catholic Band Participates in Bowl Game

Members of the Gehlen Catholic marching band took part in the Holiday Bowl football game in San Diego, CA . 30 students and 8 chaperones attended the trip. They had been planning since 2019 for this trip.. Instrumental Director Nathan Klaumann said they raised money for trip expenses by covering silage piles and selling Meats tne Sweets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

We are tracking a powerful winter storm system that will bring a plowable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Wednesday through much of Thursday and includes locations along and south of a line from Sioux Falls, SD to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities metro area. 4 to 7 inches of snow will be possible in Mankato with lighter amounts to the north and west; heavier amounts to the south and east. Snow will likely reach the I-90 corridor late Wednesday afternoon and move northeast Wednesday evening. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with snow gradually ending from southwest to northeast on Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates… There will likely be some adjustments to the snow forecast based on the storm track. The Weather Team will be watching the system closely and will have updates as it develops.
MANKATO, MN
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
kiwaradio.com

Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire

Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
HUDSON, SD
KLEM

Barbara Ann Dunnihoo

Barbara Ann Dunnihoo, age 56 of Arlington, TX and formerly of Remsen, IA, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Medical City of Arlington. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, there will be a Catholic Order of Foresters rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.
ARLINGTON, TX
siouxcountyradio.com

Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink

Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
LUVERNE, MN
kscj.com

SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY AT NOON

A SNOW EMERGENCY HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR SIOUX CITY BEGINNING AT NOON TODAY. THIS PROHIBITS PARKING OR LEAVING A VEHICLE UNATTENDED ON AN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE, NOTED BY A BLUE AND WHITE SIGN WITH A SNOWFLAKE. YOU SHOULD PARK ON THE EVEN NUMBERED SIDE OF THE STREET TODAY AND THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize

A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout

Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
OMAHA, NE
KLEM

KLEM News for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Another winter storm is cranking up over northwest Iowa. A Winter Storm Warning covers all of northwest Iowa this afternoon and evening. Samantha Trellinger at the National Weather Service Office in Sioux Falls says this storm system is going to generate mostly snow today and tonight. The snow will begin...
LE MARS, IA
kelo.com

Kansas City man sentenced for drug running in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ricky Lee Young, Jr., 39, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. In the summer of 2021,Young and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Winter Storm Watch

(Omaha) Forecasters say heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations greater than four inches for portions of west-central and southwest Iowa. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night for Monona, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, and Shelby Counties. Plan on slippery road conditions that could impact travel, including the evening commute on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next system to bring rain, wintry mixed precipitation to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The next chance of precipitation is set to return tonight, and all modes of wintry precipitation are possible and even rain for some. The daytime hours Sunday will be quiet with skies becoming cloudy after some morning sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 20s to upper 30s with lighter winds overall out of the south and southeast, but will slowly shift to the east and northeast ahead of the next system.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

