Recent Nebraska football OT transfer has flipped his commitment to Oklahoma
In a shocking turn of events, OT Walter Rouse has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma, announcing the move on Saturday. Rouse was a four-year starter at Stanford, where started in 39 games for the Cardinal. He entered the portal on Dec. 15, and he soon became one of the Huskers’ priority targets.
Nebraska Football: Meeting Matt Rhule's Unconventional Coaching Staff
Matt Rhule's first staff as the Cornhuskers' head coach is diverse when it comes to backgrounds and experience.
CD East freshman LB Zachary Brown gets Nebraska offer, has chance to be one of ‘best in nation’
Zachary Brown is just a 14-year-old freshman, but Monday he picked up his first college football offer. Just a month after swooping in to CD East to flip Vincent Carroll-Jackson’s commitment from Syracuse, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule became the first to offer the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Panthers linebacker. • Sign...
Kearney Hub
Bonus points add up for Nebraska, which knocks off Northwestern in top-10 showdown
No. 4 Nebraska was clinging to a 10-9 lead through six weight classes in a Big Ten showdown Sunday against No. 6 Northwestern. Then the Huskers rolled off three straight wins — earning bonus points each time — to down the Wildcats 22-15 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Top stars, best performances in Nebraska girls high school basketball (Jan. 9-14)
By Sam Pimper Though Omaha Benson is undermanned at this point in the season, playing with a roster just five deep, consistent scoring from a few key players and off-the-chart rebounding from one fierce competitor has helped the Bunnies win four of their past five games. This week’s Top ...
klkntv.com
A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska
While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
North Platte Telegraph
Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
doniphanherald.com
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
kfornow.com
Lincoln, Eastern Nebraska Brace For Approaching Winter Storm
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Another winter storm system is expected to move into the central plains and Midwest by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 6am Wednesday, where we could see a mix of freezing rain and ice, with a tenth-of-an-inch of ice accumulation expected, before we could see four to five inches of snow in the Lincoln area.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens on Sarpy County site
Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300.
fox42kptm.com
Closings, cancellations, and postponements for January 18 due to inclement weather
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Omaha and surrounding cities for Wednesday, January 18 until 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 19. KPTM will keep up to date on closings, cancellations, and postponements. POSTPONEMENTS, CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSURES:. Advanced Dental Sleep...
klin.com
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
