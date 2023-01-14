BELFAST — In February, the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition will host several outings and events. Wildlife Tracking at Head of Tide Preserve, February 4, 10 a.m., Ron Joseph, retired US Fish and Wildlife biologist and native of Maine, will lead a walk to search for and understand the signs and communications left by mammals and other fauna in winter. With 40 years of experience tracking and studying Maine’s wildlife, Ron’s fun approach to teaching tracks and signs will offer everyone with greater knowledge and understanding what is sure to be an enjoyable outing. Meet at Head-of-Tide Preserve on the Doak Road in Belfast shortly before 10 a.m. The Coastal Mountains Land Trust preserve of nearly 100 acres has different habitats for different species, and should show us some interesting evidence of winter wildlife. For more information, call 338-1147.

