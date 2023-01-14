Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Meesha Luce is Maine’s Young Agents Committee Chairwoman
Meesha Luce, CPIA, ACSR, a personal insurance account executive at Allen Insurance and Financial, is the 2023 chairwoman of the Maine Insurance Agents Association’s Young Agents Committee. A member of the MIAA Young Agents Committee since 2013, Luce was named the MIAA Young Professional of the Year in 2017.
WGME
Snowstorm on tap for Maine Thursday night into Friday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Very mild temperatures and quiet conditions are in store for Wednesday. A winter storm arrives on Thursday evening and continues through Friday, with widespread accumulating snow expected, especially in southern Maine. Quieter conditions return this weekend ahead of another storm early next week. Wednesday will be overcast and...
WMTW
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns
PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
WMTW
Child welfare advocates announce creation of new nonprofit
AUGUSTA, Maine — There were calls inside the Maine Statehouse on Tuesday for reforms within Maine’s child welfare system. The creation of a new nonprofit aimed at preventing child abuse and neglect was announced. Walk and Mile in Their Shoes is led by former state Sen. Bill Diamond.
wabi.tv
Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
Dr. Shah’s Goodbye Message to Mainers is Full of Diet Coke and Rick Rolls
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Maine three years ago, we were introduced to Maine's CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. Thanks to his daily briefings on Maine's status with the pandemic, we got to know our CDC director better than anyone prior to him. I honestly couldn't name a single one of his predecessors. It's a job that often goes unnoticed.
gearjunkie.com
Save the Delica Vans! Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations
Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On January 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.
wagmtv.com
WAGM Newsbreak on the Web: 1.16.2023
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM Newsbreak on the web covers local, state and national news headlines pertaining to Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick. The Newsbreak is anchored by WAGM Morning Anchor Shawn Cunningham.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – January 9-15
Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 9th – 15th, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police investigate shoplifting incident at Island Falls grocery store. On January 14th, Trooper Saucier took a shoplifting...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
wabi.tv
A new online banned bookstore in Central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It is not your typical bookstore. ”Pretty much anything you would not find in your school library,” Smith said. Maddie Smith started The Banned Bookstore, an online independent bookstore in Central Maine. “It’s just important to not hinder anyone’s education or what they would like...
Ex-Bangor woman pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor woman pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Court documents show that between January 2018 and December 2021, 27-year-old Shelby Loring "trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties" with others, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition hosts outings and events in February 2023
BELFAST — In February, the Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition will host several outings and events. Wildlife Tracking at Head of Tide Preserve, February 4, 10 a.m., Ron Joseph, retired US Fish and Wildlife biologist and native of Maine, will lead a walk to search for and understand the signs and communications left by mammals and other fauna in winter. With 40 years of experience tracking and studying Maine’s wildlife, Ron’s fun approach to teaching tracks and signs will offer everyone with greater knowledge and understanding what is sure to be an enjoyable outing. Meet at Head-of-Tide Preserve on the Doak Road in Belfast shortly before 10 a.m. The Coastal Mountains Land Trust preserve of nearly 100 acres has different habitats for different species, and should show us some interesting evidence of winter wildlife. For more information, call 338-1147.
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Dec. 27-Jan. 11. Kathy Freeman, 38, of Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Thomaston April 22, 2022, dismissed. Nicholas A. Gray, 28, of Rockland, furnishing liquor to a minor in Rockland Aug. 18, 2022,...
11 Necessities for Someone Experiencing Their First Winter in Maine
For the most part, it's been a pretty mild winter throughout Maine this year (maybe except for the mountains, but even that section hasn't gotten pummeled like we're used to in New England.) Some of us love the fact it's been quiet because we despise it. We hate snow. We...
southarkansassun.com
Maine Governor Proposes Up To $850 One-Time Payment for Retirees
Maine Governor Mills has disclosed a proposal that included up to $850 one-time payment for retirees. The amounts will reportedly vary, but there is no information if there is a limit to the payments. Maine Governor Janet Mills has disclosed her biannual budget proposal which included payments for retired workers....
