ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M

A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
DALLAS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House

Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Young boy fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex, police say

DALLAS — A young boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments, near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45. According to police, the preliminary...
DALLAS, TX
theboxhouston.com

A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!

The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Leopard escapes habitat at Dallas Zoo, police helping search

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A leopard has escaped its habitat at the Dallas Zoo. The Dallas Police Department is helping zoo officials find the animal. Meantime, the zoo remains closed and on Code Blue status. Calling the cloud leopard "non-dangerous" in a tweet, the zoo said that as of this morning, it was unaccounted for. "The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding."The clouded leopard's habitat is located in the Zoo North area of the zoo not far from the Children's Zoo....
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy