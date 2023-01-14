Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In DallasMadocDallas, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
Motorcyclist killed, several hurt in crashes around DFW Sunday
A motorcyclist was killed and several people were injured in separate crashes around Dallas–Fort Worth on Sunday. Both incidents remain under investigation.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
GROSS! Two Texas Cities Can’t Escape Bed Bugs At All
We all dislike it when insects find their way into our homes. It always happens when we least expect it to doesn't it? There's always that initial groan when we see a bug in our house and we have to somehow get it out of the building. But what happens...
Man dies from gunfire in Fort Worth, boy questioned
A man has died in Fort Worth where police say he was shot by a boy who is a relative. It all started around 5 p.m. Monday. According to a Fort Worth police call log,
fox4news.com
Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House
Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
Man locked up in Dallas nearly two years after a Pleasant Grove murder
A man is now behind bars in Dallas, accused in a 2021 murder in Pleasant Grove. The victim was found dead inside a car parked in a residential neighborhood near Buckner and Bruton.
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Popular Dallas business continues to close locations
Could this be the end for Tuesday Morning? Fans of the popular chain of stores certainly hope not. Tuesday Morning is a household merchandise discount store popular with shoppers looking for prices below department stores.
Fire guts Fort Worth home; no injuries reported
Fort Worth fire investigators don’t yet know the cause of a house fire that left heavy damage at a home on Cameron Street near I-20 and Edgcliff. The fire was absolutely out of control when the first fire crews pulled up on Saturday.
Young boy fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex, police say
DALLAS — A young boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments, near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45. According to police, the preliminary...
theboxhouston.com
A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
Leopard escapes habitat at Dallas Zoo, police helping search
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A leopard has escaped its habitat at the Dallas Zoo. The Dallas Police Department is helping zoo officials find the animal. Meantime, the zoo remains closed and on Code Blue status. Calling the cloud leopard "non-dangerous" in a tweet, the zoo said that as of this morning, it was unaccounted for. "The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding."The clouded leopard's habitat is located in the Zoo North area of the zoo not far from the Children's Zoo....
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
WFAA
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
North Oak Cliff house fire could be seen for miles
Dallas firefighters are mopping after a fire that heavily damaged a house in North Oak Cliff. Flames broke out Friday morning just before 5 a.m. at the two-story home on North Lancaster near Sabine Street.
