DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A leopard has escaped its habitat at the Dallas Zoo. The Dallas Police Department is helping zoo officials find the animal. Meantime, the zoo remains closed and on Code Blue status. Calling the cloud leopard "non-dangerous" in a tweet, the zoo said that as of this morning, it was unaccounted for. "The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding."The clouded leopard's habitat is located in the Zoo North area of the zoo not far from the Children's Zoo....

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO