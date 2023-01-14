CANTON, Ohio — A Canton officer was taken to the hospital Friday after the police cruiser he was riding in apparently slid off the road and crashed into a tree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the officer, identified as 26-year-old M. Thomas, was a passenger in the car around 3:30 p.m. when the driver and his fellow officer was apparently trying to get into position to make a traffic stop southbound along Myrtle Avenue Northwest. As he attempted to make a right turn onto West 18th Street, he lost control of the vehicle, and it went off the left side of the road and struck the tree.

