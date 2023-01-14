Read full article on original website
Plane carrying federal inmate crashes at Geauga County Airport
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — A plane carrying a federal inmate crashed at the Geauga County Airport on Wednesday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) contacted the Geauga County Sheriff's office on Wednesday morning regarding a distressed call from a plane that made an emergency landing at the Geauga County Airport, located at 15421 Old State Road in Middlefield.
whbc.com
Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
4 teenagers taken into custody after crashing stolen Hyundai into pole in Cleveland
PARMA, Ohio — Four teenagers in a stolen vehicle were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in Cleveland. Parma Police responded to the Westview Acres apartment complex on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at around 2 a.m. after reports of suspicious activity. Upon arriving, an officer saw a Hyundai...
cleveland19.com
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio — Police in Lorain are investigating after two men were shot, including one fatally, at an apartment building on Tuesday. According to the Lorain Police Department, officers were called to the apartments located in the 1040 block of Tower Boulevard for reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for Ohio house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
WKYC
U.S. Marshals arrest man suspected for Toledo murder in Garfield Heights
CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a man wanted by the Toledo Police Department for aggravated murder. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Tuesday afternoon, members of...
cleveland19.com
Bodies of Carroll County mother, son found dead inside home over a year later
CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of 79-year-old Shelvagean Rhoden and her 59 year old son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found inside their home a year and half after they both died. The Carroll County Coroner has not yet released their causes of...
Driver arrested for OVI after crashing into Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a 59-year-old woman struck a Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser on Friday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Terrington Drive at Kenton Lane on Friday, Jan. 13, at around 9:20 p.m. Cathy Pfeiler of Brunswick...
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
2 charged with murder after man killed at Sunoco gas station in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two suspects have been arrested and two others remain at large after a man was fatally shot at the Sunoco gas station on Buckeye Road in Cleveland on Monday morning. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to a shot Spotter call at the Sunoco gas station located...
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Akron
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Canton officer taken to hospital after police cruiser slides off road, hits tree
CANTON, Ohio — A Canton officer was taken to the hospital Friday after the police cruiser he was riding in apparently slid off the road and crashed into a tree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the officer, identified as 26-year-old M. Thomas, was a passenger in the car around 3:30 p.m. when the driver and his fellow officer was apparently trying to get into position to make a traffic stop southbound along Myrtle Avenue Northwest. As he attempted to make a right turn onto West 18th Street, he lost control of the vehicle, and it went off the left side of the road and struck the tree.
cleveland19.com
Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning. Zia Johnson, 14, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. at her home, located in the 3000 block of 31st Street NE in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook page.
Drone helps Medina County Sheriff's office capture suspects 'deep in the woods'
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Brunswick Hills Police Department says one of its drone pilots helped track down a couple of suspects for the Medina County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. It happened sometime on Sunday evening, when Medina sheriff's deputies were looking for two suspects who had stolen a...
Unlucky deer gets stuck in swimming pool on Friday the 13th: Medina Police Blotter
A resident called police at 4:09 p.m. Jan. 13 to report a deer stuck in her swimming pool. The animal had reportedly ripped the liner of the pool when it jumped out, causing the water to flood into a neighbor’s yard. There was no further information available at the time of the report.
Bedford nursing home resident dies after apparently wandering outside, slipping on ice
BEDFORD, Ohio — A 92-year-old woman has died after authorities say she apparently wandered outside of the Bedford nursing home she was living in and fell down in the cold elements. According to a police report, nurses from Woodside Senior Living on Rockside Road located Annie Lee Luckett's body...
Barberton woman found alive in Tennessee nearly a month after family reported her missing
BARBERTON, Ohio — A Summit County woman who was reported missing nearly a month ago is alive and safe. Police located 25-year-old Ma'Ri'Ana Spaulding this past weekend in Jackson, Tennessee, about 625 miles southwest of her native Barberton. Authorities say she had been living out of her car, and officers in the area spoke with her to check on her well-being.
