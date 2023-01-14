ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

WKYC

Plane carrying federal inmate crashes at Geauga County Airport

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — A plane carrying a federal inmate crashed at the Geauga County Airport on Wednesday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) contacted the Geauga County Sheriff's office on Wednesday morning regarding a distressed call from a plane that made an emergency landing at the Geauga County Airport, located at 15421 Old State Road in Middlefield.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Police in Lorain are investigating after two men were shot, including one fatally, at an apartment building on Tuesday. According to the Lorain Police Department, officers were called to the apartments located in the 1040 block of Tower Boulevard for reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township. A silver 2003...
NORTH CANTON, OH
WKYC

U.S. Marshals arrest man suspected for Toledo murder in Garfield Heights

CLEVELAND — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested a man wanted by the Toledo Police Department for aggravated murder. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Tuesday afternoon, members of...
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

Canton officer taken to hospital after police cruiser slides off road, hits tree

CANTON, Ohio — A Canton officer was taken to the hospital Friday after the police cruiser he was riding in apparently slid off the road and crashed into a tree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the officer, identified as 26-year-old M. Thomas, was a passenger in the car around 3:30 p.m. when the driver and his fellow officer was apparently trying to get into position to make a traffic stop southbound along Myrtle Avenue Northwest. As he attempted to make a right turn onto West 18th Street, he lost control of the vehicle, and it went off the left side of the road and struck the tree.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning. Zia Johnson, 14, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. at her home, located in the 3000 block of 31st Street NE in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook page.
STARK COUNTY, OH
