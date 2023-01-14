Read full article on original website
Who Really Killed General Hospital's Silas Clay?
Michael Easton is well-known in the soap opera community, especially for playing several characters on "General Hospital." He also portrayed Caleb and Michael Morley on the spin-off, "Port Charles." Easton went on to play the fan-favorite character John McBain on "One Life to Live." When the soap was canceled in 2011, McBain moved over to "GH," per Soap Central. However, due to a legal dispute over who owned the characters from "One Life to Live," McBain was written off the show, and Easton returned later as Dr. Silas Clay, as the actor explained in an interview with TV Insider.
General Hospital Fans Remain Divided Over Willow And Nina's Mother-Daughter Reveal
The famous feud between Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital" has affected many people, now with dire consequences. Per Soaps In Depth, Nina kept secret the fact that Carly's husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), was alive with amnesia when everyone thought he was dead and has also been at odds with Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) for years. Carly is no saint either, having kept from Nina the fact that the notorious Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was her daughter. The truth didn't come out until after Nelle's death, which destroyed Nina. Things got worse when Willow and her husband — Carly's son — Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), prevented Nina from having visitation rights with her grandson, Wiley, cutting off her only link to Nelle (via Soap Spoiler).
General Hospital Star Laura Wright Admits To Some Serious Co-Star Crushes
The list of Carly Corinthos' love affairs on "General Hospital" is long, as is the list of characters her portrayer, Laura Wright has played in the world of soaps, according to Soap Central. She's been on several sudsers including "All My Children," "Loving," "The City," and "Guiding Light," and her characters on those shows have also had several flings.
General Hospital: All Of The People Who Have Gone Over The Parapet At Wyndemere
Soap operas are known for pushing the envelope when it comes to outlandish events, crimes, accidents, or any combination thereof. Whether it's a snowy drive off a cliff, being dropped out of a helicopter, or an alien, vampire, demon, or evil mastermind coming to take over the city, there's never a shortage of strange happenings on daytime television. And that's not even including the plethora of run-of-the-mill shoot-outs, stabbings, kidnappings, deadly diseases, and other outrageous schemes.
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
What Happened Between Sheila And James On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Nefarious evildoer Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) wrought havoc on the citizens of Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless" for several years. Sheila later brought her reign of terror to "The Bold and the Beautiful," where she married Eric Forrester (John McCook). Concerned that her misanthropic behavior was getting worse, Eric called in a psychiatrist named James Warwick (Ian Buchanan) to see if he could help her, according to Soap Central.
