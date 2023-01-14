The famous feud between Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital" has affected many people, now with dire consequences. Per Soaps In Depth, Nina kept secret the fact that Carly's husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), was alive with amnesia when everyone thought he was dead and has also been at odds with Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) for years. Carly is no saint either, having kept from Nina the fact that the notorious Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was her daughter. The truth didn't come out until after Nelle's death, which destroyed Nina. Things got worse when Willow and her husband — Carly's son — Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), prevented Nina from having visitation rights with her grandson, Wiley, cutting off her only link to Nelle (via Soap Spoiler).

