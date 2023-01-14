ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
WPTV

Daniel Jones, Giants outlast Vikings 31-24 to advance in playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS — First-year head coach Brian Daboll had his upstart team fully prepared. Daniel Jones played at a level well beyond his experience. The New York Giants came confidently into Minnesota's raucous stadium and beat the tight-finish masters at their own game. Jones passed for 301 yards and two...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
WPTV

Jaguars to face Chiefs in AFC divisional playoff game on WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the second Saturday in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars will look to keep their winning streak alive in front of a WPTV audience. Fresh off their improbable playoff victory at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised by NBC.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy