WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the second Saturday in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars will look to keep their winning streak alive in front of a WPTV audience. Fresh off their improbable playoff victory at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The game will be televised by NBC.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO