Effective: 2023-01-19 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Johnson; Southeast Carter; Unicoi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, mainly above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Johnson, Unicoi and Southeast Carter Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO