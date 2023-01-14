ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Girls basketball: East Ridge turns back Stillwater to extend conference lead

By Stuart Groskreutz
Stillwater Gazette
 Jan. 11, 2023

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The path to a potential fifth straight Suburban East Conference title for Stillwater became longer and more challenging with East Ridge turning back the Ponies 57-54 on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Raptors, who are No. 5 in the Class AAAA state rankings by Minnesota Basketball News, built an eight-point halftime lead and held on for the victory behind a game-high 26 points from Emily Christenson.

East Ridge improved to 7-0 in the SEC and 12-3 overall, holding a two-game lead over the Ponies (5-2, 9-2) and White Bear Lake (5-2, 11-3). Roseville (4-2, 7-4) also remains in the mix with just two conference losses.

It was just the fifth conference loss in the past four-plus years for Stillwater, which has won 64 of its last 69 league games since late in the 2017-18 season.

Lexi Karlen scored a team-high 18 points for the Ponies, who also received 11 from Amy Thompson and eight apiece from Liana Buckhalton and Elise Dieterle.

East Ridge 34 23 — 57

Stillwater 26 28 — 54

East Ridge (pts): Elle Wildman 2, Carly Rekstad 9, Lannie Holmes 3, Grace Knupp 9, Emily Christenson 26 and Isabell Sanneh 8.

Stillwater: Liana Buckhalton 8, Annika Peper 5, Peyton Shaffer 4, Amy Thompson 11, Elise Dieterle 8 and Lexi Karlen 18.

Stillwater 84, F. Lake 24

At Oak Park Heights, 10 different players scored for the Ponies in a runaway 84-24 conference victory over Forest Lake on Monday, Jan. 9 at SAHS.

Amy Thompson tossed in 16 points for the Ponies to lead all scorers as Stillwater built a 50-10 halftime lead.

Peyton Shaffer contributed 14 points while Lexi Karlen, Elise Dieterle and Liana Buckhalton added 12 points apiece.

Cassidy Pitzl finished with 10 points for the Rangers (3-4 SEC, 3-9).

Forest Lake 10 14 — 24

Stillwater 50 34 — 84

Forest Lake (pts): Maddie Jerde 4, Allison Siebenaler 5, Lauren Syring 1, Liv Fearing 4 and Cassidy Pitzl 10.

Stillwater: Liana Buckhalton 12, Franni DeLeon 5, Annika Peper 4, Peyton Shaffer 14, Tess Shaffer 5, Amy Thompson 16, Elise Dieterle 12, Gabrielle Smith 2, Marit Wolden 2 and Lexi Karlen 12.

Stillwater 73, M. View 63

At Arden Hills, Amy Thompson delivered 22 points to lead four Ponies in double figures as Stillwater held off Mounds View 73-63 in an SEC contest on Friday, Jan. 6 at Mounds View High School.

Lexi Karlen scored 14 points while Liana Buckhalton and Elise Dieterle added 12 apiece to help the Ponies overcome a 42-point performance from Mounds View’s Bria Stenstrom, which is more than double her season scoring average.

The Mustangs (3-3, 7-4) trailed by just a point at halftime, but were outscored 35-26 in the second half.

Stillwater 38 35 — 73

Mounds View 37 26 — 63

Stillwater (pts): Liana Buckhalton 12, Annika Peper 7, Peyton Shaffer 6, Amy Thompson 22, Elise Dieterle 12 and Lexi Karlen 14.

Mounds View: Bria Stenstrom 42, Logan Kirk 5, Hailey Nelson 3, Yazzy Abed 7, Jessica Eischens 4 and Julia Peterson 2.

