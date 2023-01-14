Read full article on original website
Collier County promotes underground power lines in high-risk flood areas
NAPLES, Fla. – Florida Power & Light’s “Storm Secure Underground” Program is making its rounds through Collier County. According to FPL, underground power lines are five times more likely to keep power on in the event of a heavy storm or a Hurricane. Flooding, debris, and high winds cannot damage the lines.
Multiple crews battle brush fire in Hendry County
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple crews are responding to a brush fire in the area of 1185 West Cowboy Way, near the intersection of West State Road 80 in Hendry County. The Florida Department of Transportation has been notified and is currently on the way to place signage along State Road 80 and State Road 29 to warn drivers of possible heavy smoke in this area.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube recovering after fall from ladder
Florida Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon on his Sarasota property but is making progress and is in good spirits. According to Steube’s official Twitter account, he suffered several injuries after he was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs.
First Responders honor fallen heroes with 600 mile bike ride
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– First Responders met at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 21 to begin a bike ride throughout the state of Florida, honoring 85 Florida First Responders who died in the line of duty in 2021. The Brotherhood Ride is a nonprofit organization that hosted...
North Fort Myers man pleads guilty to taping dog’s mouth and legs closed
FORT MYERS, FLA. – A Fort Myers man has pled guilty to animal cruelty after abusing a one-year-old dog named Paco. On January 9, Emerito Marques, 25, plead guilty to animal cruelty. Marques accepted a plea deal of 90 days in the Lee County Jail and 60 months of state probation, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
