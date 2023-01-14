REPORT: Alabama set to add Southern Miss DC to coaching staff

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Pete Thamel is reporting that Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to hire Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong to its coaching staff.

Armstrong is expected to be an on-field coach for the Crimson Tide, according to the report.

Armstrong has been the defensive coordinator over the past two seasons in Hattiesburg and was the youngest defensive coordinator in the country when he was hired in 2021.

The Southern Miss defense showed steady improvement under the leadership of Armstrong

Armstrong is an Alabama native and has coached under the likes of Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning during his graduate assistant days.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the coaching staff situation in Tuscaloosa.

