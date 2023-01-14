Read full article on original website
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFort Lauderdale, FL
Madou Love Restaurant to Open in Lake Worth
Madou Love will bring more Haitian cuisine to Palm Beach County
Marco’s Pizza Heads to Oakland Park
By our count, it’s the chain’s sixth South Florida location
margatetalk.com
Roxie and Bobby Are Available for New Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Adorable, sweet Roxie (ID 624084) wants to be part of your family. She is five years old, 42 pounds, and sadly lost her home because her elderly owner can no longer care for her.
tamaractalk.com
Savvy Sliders is Bringing Its Famous Chicken Fingers and Gourmet Sliders to Tamarac
Midwestern favorite Savvy Sliders is opening a location in Tamarac. The city commission approved the special exception and variances for the 2,149 sq. ft. fast food restaurant and drive-through lane at 2400 West Commercial Blvd. at the Jan. 11 meeting. Michael Pinnell from Stonefield Engineering, who represents Savvy Sliders, said...
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
South Florida restaurants face worker shortages
It’s January and the crowds are back at South Florida restaurants, but not the workers. Many believe the workers who left during the Covid pandemic were not eager to return to service work.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pompano Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, located on the sunny southeast coast of Florida, offers visitors a variety of free activities throughout the year. It is also the destination of choice for those looking to experience a sunny seaside escape with modern amenities. Situated in picturesque Broward County, this beach city lies along the...
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor art festival, Boca Fest
Entry is free for Boca Fest outdoor art festival in Boca Raton. Boca Fest in 2023 is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. January 21 and 22, featuring artists and artisans exhibiting sculpture, paintings and other work. It’s at Town Center at Boca, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Parking is...
cw34.com
Frog legs, strawberries, and fine arts: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the events happening in your area this weekend. The Yeehaw Music Festival returns to the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center this weekend. The event will feature nationally known bands Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Thunder. For ticket information visit the festival's website. Where:...
WSVN-TV
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL
Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
Baby Wellness Massage Celebrates Grand Opening of Coral Springs Location
A new business opening in Coral Springs is setting out to prove it’s never the wrong time for a therapeutic massage, even if you haven’t been born yet. Baby Wellness Massage will celebrate the Grand Opening of its Coral Springs store located at 5571 North University Drive on Saturday, January 21, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Walk On Wednesdays Features Free Live Music in Coral Springs
The Front Street Band is based in Coral Springs. The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week. Back for the Winter/Spring through May 31, 2023, this week’s music is performed by The Front Street Band. Meet up...
calleochonews.com
The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them
From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
Fire ripped through Coral Springs apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE - A fire ripped through a Coral Springs apartment building overnight. Six units in the building in the 10700 block of La Placida Drive were gutted, according to fire officials. Those who lived in the units have been displaced but said they are lucky to be alive. "My next door neighbor pounded on my door she said there's a fire," said Sean Warden. He lost everything in the fire. "I didn't expect it to get so big so quick. Police came here at the same time they wouldn't let me back into my house to get my...
Green and Artisan Market returns to Boca Raton
Every Sunday, the popular Green and Artisan Markets will be at the south end of the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Adds Pet Food and Care Items to the City Pantry
In a rare display of complete solidarity, the Tamarac city commission approved adding pet food and care products to the city pantry and social services. Mayor Michelle Gomez brought the issue to her colleagues’ attention, saying that people often share their food with their animals and then go hungry in difficult situations.
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
REMINDER: I-95 Closes Tonight, Tomorrow Night In Boca Raton
Diverging Diamond Days Away… Additional Work Continues On I-95. Public Meeting Set For Wednesday… BY: TRAFFIC TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Diverging Diamond at Glades Road is just days away, but the next round of I-95 closures in Boca Raton starts tonight. We, however, start […]
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
