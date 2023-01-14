ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage

After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, located on the sunny southeast coast of Florida, offers visitors a variety of free activities throughout the year. It is also the destination of choice for those looking to experience a sunny seaside escape with modern amenities. Situated in picturesque Broward County, this beach city lies along the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor art festival, Boca Fest

Entry is free for Boca Fest outdoor art festival in Boca Raton. Boca Fest in 2023 is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. January 21 and 22, featuring artists and artisans exhibiting sculpture, paintings and other work. It’s at Town Center at Boca, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Parking is...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Frog legs, strawberries, and fine arts: What to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the events happening in your area this weekend. The Yeehaw Music Festival returns to the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center this weekend. The event will feature nationally known bands Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Thunder. For ticket information visit the festival's website. Where:...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL

Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
calleochonews.com

The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them

From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fire ripped through Coral Springs apartment building

FORT LAUDERDALE - A fire ripped through a Coral Springs apartment building overnight. Six units in the building in the 10700 block of La Placida Drive were gutted, according to fire officials. Those who lived in the units have been displaced but said they are lucky to be alive. "My next door neighbor pounded on my door she said there's a fire," said Sean Warden. He lost everything in the fire. "I didn't expect it to get so big so quick. Police came here at the same time they wouldn't let me back into my house to get my...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Adds Pet Food and Care Items to the City Pantry

In a rare display of complete solidarity, the Tamarac city commission approved adding pet food and care products to the city pantry and social services. Mayor Michelle Gomez brought the issue to her colleagues’ attention, saying that people often share their food with their animals and then go hungry in difficult situations.
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: I-95 Closes Tonight, Tomorrow Night In Boca Raton

Diverging Diamond Days Away… Additional Work Continues On I-95. Public Meeting Set For Wednesday… BY: TRAFFIC TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Diverging Diamond at Glades Road is just days away, but the next round of I-95 closures in Boca Raton starts tonight. We, however, start […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

