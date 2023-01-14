Alabama vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sat., Jan. 14
Coleman Coliseum will be rocking on Saturday afternoon when the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide hosts the LSU Tigers for an SEC men’s basketball matchup.
Nate Oats and the Tide will look to improve to 15-2 on the season and 5-0 in conference play when the Tigers roll into Tuscaloosa.
After going 11-1 in the non-conference slate, LSU is just 1-3 during SEC play under first-year head coach Matt McMahon.
While Alabama is led by the freshman sensation Brandon Miller, LSU’s leader in both points and rebounds is senior forward KJ Williams who will be a load for Alabama to handle in the paint.
Here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers.
How to watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
- Time: 3:00 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Injury report
Series history
Alabama holds a 113-75 series advantage over LSU all-time and is 6-4 against the Tigers over their previous 10 matchups.
Score prediction
Alabama 82, LSU 65
