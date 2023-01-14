ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama vs. LSU: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sat., Jan. 14

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Coleman Coliseum will be rocking on Saturday afternoon when the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide hosts the LSU Tigers for an SEC men’s basketball matchup.

Nate Oats and the Tide will look to improve to 15-2 on the season and 5-0 in conference play when the Tigers roll into Tuscaloosa.

After going 11-1 in the non-conference slate, LSU is just 1-3 during SEC play under first-year head coach Matt McMahon.

While Alabama is led by the freshman sensation Brandon Miller, LSU’s leader in both points and rebounds is senior forward KJ Williams who will be a load for Alabama to handle in the paint.

Here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers.

How to watch

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: ESPN
Injury report

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Series history

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Alabama holds a 113-75 series advantage over LSU all-time and is 6-4 against the Tigers over their previous 10 matchups.

Score prediction

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama 82, LSU 65

