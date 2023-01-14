Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Poised Bucs take win
Headed into conference play, Swansboro girls basketball coach Kim Miller knew the 3A Coastal was “wide open.”. Three games in, however, the Pirates are doing their part to make sure that is no longer the case. They defeated West Carteret 45-35 on the road Friday, Jan. 13, to improve to 3-0 in the conference and 7-4 overall.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougars earn clean sweep of Coastal track and field meet
SWANSBORO — Croatan swept a 3A Coastal Conference track and field meet last week at Swansboro. The boys won by more than 70 points, accumulating 168.33 to West Carteret’s 96.66. Swansboro took third with 86, followed by White Oak with 61, Dixon 40 and Richlands 19. The Cougars...
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan matmen finish 2-2 in Dan Varner Patriot Duals, move record to 6-7 overall
MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan wrestling team went 2-2 at West Carteret’s Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Saturday. The Cougars defeated Northside-Jacksonville 54-28 and Richlands 66-18 but lost to Topsail 42-32 and West Brunswick 45-30. They moved their record to 6-7 in dual team action. There were a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Is Carteret County the cream of the crop in track and field, cross country?
If Kinston is the basketball capital of eastern North Carolina, Tarboro the football capital and Whiteville the baseball capital, does that make Carteret County the flagship county of track and field and cross country?. The numbers would seem to back it up. There was plenty of success before, but let’s...
carolinacoastonline.com
East girls win fifth in a row, 67-19 over Jones Senior; Locklear scores 1,000th point
TRENTON — The East Carteret girls basketball team had little trouble Friday night at Jones Senior. The Mariners leapt to a 37-13 lead in the first half on their way to an overwhelming 67-19 victory. Tanzania Locklear reached her 1,000th career point in the contest with a game-high 24...
carolinacoastonline.com
HONOR ROLLS - Harkers Island Elementary School & Morehead City Middle School
The following students were named to the second quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Harkers Island Elementary School:. Third grade: Molly Garrison, Bennett Guthrie, Carrington Guthrie and Kristen Horton. Fourth grade: Jace Davis, Alayna Hollendonner and Cannon Lawrence. Fifth grade: Raylee Ferrari, Guyon Gillikin, Tyler Gillikin, Bailey...
carolinacoastonline.com
Nichole Nolon, 47; service Jan. 22
Nichole Nolon, 47, of Charlotte, formerly of Havelock, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Atrium Health University City, Charlotte. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Praise International Church in Havelock, NC. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and...
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
carolinacoastonline.com
CCC bolsters efforts to improve math, English performance
— Carteret Community College is looking at ways to improve the success rate of students in English and math. The college has placed a special emphasis on improving the performance of first-time fall semester students who are seeking associate degrees as well as those planning to transfer to a four-year college or university.
carolinacoastonline.com
D.E. Herring, 95; service Jan. 18
D. E. Gene Herring, 95, formerly of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
carolinacoastonline.com
Grayer Willis Jr., 78; service Jan. 21
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, NC, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at Victoria Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
carolinacoastonline.com
Karen Blevins, 61; service later
Karen Blevins, 61, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will have a celebration of Karen’s life at a later date. Karen was born on April 30, 1961, in Cherry Point, N.C. to William and Ruth Blevins. She enjoyed practicing her calligraphy skills and painting. Karen specialized in abstracts. Her talent was evident in her artwork. She loved crafting and dabbled in wood burning also. Karen will be treasured as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
carolinacoastonline.com
Dewey Willis Jr., 45; service Jan. 20
Captain Dewey W. Willis Jr., 45, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. Dewey was born on May 4, 1977, in Morehead City, NC, to Dewey Wayne Willis and Julia Weires Willis. Dewey’s love for the ocean, and shrimp boats was his main...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 15, 16 & 17
Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 22nd at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Jeffrey Penny. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Garden. Lisa Taylor, Morehead City. Lisa Laverne Taylor,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Lisa Taylor, 56; incomplete
Lisa Laverne Taylor, 56, of Morehead City, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Lealon Crumpler, 74; service later
Lealon Leroy “Lee” Crumpler, 74, of Cape Carteret, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Carteret Healthcare in Morehead City. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hulda Penny, 82; incomplete
Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Bryan Blake receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award
GLOUCESTER — Gloucester resident Bryan Blake received the Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award at the Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department Annual Banquet, Saturday, January 14. The award was presented to Blake by Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East. The Order of the Long...
carolinacoastonline.com
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
Comments / 0