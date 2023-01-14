Read full article on original website
Is Carteret County the cream of the crop in track and field, cross country?
If Kinston is the basketball capital of eastern North Carolina, Tarboro the football capital and Whiteville the baseball capital, does that make Carteret County the flagship county of track and field and cross country?. The numbers would seem to back it up. There was plenty of success before, but let’s...
Poised Bucs take win
Headed into conference play, Swansboro girls basketball coach Kim Miller knew the 3A Coastal was “wide open.”. Three games in, however, the Pirates are doing their part to make sure that is no longer the case. They defeated West Carteret 45-35 on the road Friday, Jan. 13, to improve to 3-0 in the conference and 7-4 overall.
Cougars earn clean sweep of Coastal track and field meet
SWANSBORO — Croatan swept a 3A Coastal Conference track and field meet last week at Swansboro. The boys won by more than 70 points, accumulating 168.33 to West Carteret’s 96.66. Swansboro took third with 86, followed by White Oak with 61, Dixon 40 and Richlands 19. The Cougars...
Croatan matmen finish 2-2 in Dan Varner Patriot Duals, move record to 6-7 overall
MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan wrestling team went 2-2 at West Carteret’s Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Saturday. The Cougars defeated Northside-Jacksonville 54-28 and Richlands 66-18 but lost to Topsail 42-32 and West Brunswick 45-30. They moved their record to 6-7 in dual team action. There were a...
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
MOREHEAD CITY — Most players would be happy to shoot 50% from anywhere on the floor. Dylan McBride is nearly hitting that mark from the three-point line. The West Carteret point guard has gone 36-for-73 from beyond the arc in his senior season to shoot 49%. “It’s a lot...
HONOR ROLLS - Harkers Island Elementary School & Morehead City Middle School
The following students were named to the second quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Harkers Island Elementary School:. Third grade: Molly Garrison, Bennett Guthrie, Carrington Guthrie and Kristen Horton. Fourth grade: Jace Davis, Alayna Hollendonner and Cannon Lawrence. Fifth grade: Raylee Ferrari, Guyon Gillikin, Tyler Gillikin, Bailey...
CCC bolsters efforts to improve math, English performance
— Carteret Community College is looking at ways to improve the success rate of students in English and math. The college has placed a special emphasis on improving the performance of first-time fall semester students who are seeking associate degrees as well as those planning to transfer to a four-year college or university.
Karen Blevins, 61; service later
Karen Blevins, 61, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will have a celebration of Karen’s life at a later date. Karen was born on April 30, 1961, in Cherry Point, N.C. to William and Ruth Blevins. She enjoyed practicing her calligraphy skills and painting. Karen specialized in abstracts. Her talent was evident in her artwork. She loved crafting and dabbled in wood burning also. Karen will be treasured as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Massive 560-pound swordfish caught off North Carolina by 13-year old
Veteran Outer Banks N.C. Capt. Michael Tickle runs the 67-foot Jerrett Bay boat “Wasteknot” out of Morehead City. But on Dec. 29 he headed offshore on a friend’s much smaller 28-foot Southport boat with his 13-year old son Kelson, and 28-year old boat mate Zach Grantham for a go at swordfish.
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
Nichole Nolon, 47; service Jan. 22
Nichole Nolon, 47, of Charlotte, formerly of Havelock, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Atrium Health University City, Charlotte. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Praise International Church in Havelock, NC. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and...
D.E. Herring, 95; service Jan. 18
D. E. Gene Herring, 95, formerly of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Brave, befuddled black bear busted barely barreling by barricade
Another night, another mischievous black bear spotted in a New Bern backyard. NewsChannel 12 viewer John Hagensieker sent in video and some information about the bear, " this is the 3rd time the bear has pulled down the bird feeder in the yard this fall /winter. But the first time I caught him on camera. One of our dogs woke me up at midnight to go outside and when I turned the light on I saw him pulling at the feeder. He slowly headed for the fence. Once I turned on the fence lights and shed light he decided to hop over the fence but didn’t seem to be in a big hurry about it."
Bryan Blake receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award
GLOUCESTER — Gloucester resident Bryan Blake received the Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award at the Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department Annual Banquet, Saturday, January 14. The award was presented to Blake by Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East. The Order of the Long...
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
City of Havelock reports wastewater spill
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock announced the discharge of 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater. Officials said the discharge happened Sunday behind 603 Salem Ct., at manhole SB14. The untreated wastewater was discharged into the southwest part of Slocum Creek. The NC Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified and […]
Dewey Willis Jr., 45; service Jan. 20
Captain Dewey W. Willis Jr., 45, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. Dewey was born on May 4, 1977, in Morehead City, NC, to Dewey Wayne Willis and Julia Weires Willis. Dewey’s love for the ocean, and shrimp boats was his main...
Earl Luker Jr., 68; no service
Earl Edward Luker Jr., 68, of Newport, departed this life on January 13, 2023. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jeanette Luker of Newport; daughter, Veronica Sparks of Browns Mills, New Jersey; sister, Peggy Preavy of Tennesee; granddaughter, Savannah Sparks, step-grandson, Jarrett Stinehart and niece, Amber Luker of Brownville, New Jersey.
Grayer Willis Jr., 78; service Jan. 21
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, NC, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at Victoria Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
