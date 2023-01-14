Read full article on original website
Elon Musk vs. Twitter: Cracks in the Empire
As Elon Musk has thrown himself into running Twitter day-to-day and rebuilding the platform in his vision, his other companies have struggled with challenges of their own. Why it matters: Musk's acquisition of Twitter could mark a major milestone in his career — the moment his cross-industry empire became too big and too complicated for him to run every company.
SpaceX employees reportedly enjoy ‘calm’ as Elon Musk distracted by Twitter
Some SpaceX employees are reportedly breathing a sigh of relief as their billionaire CEO Elon Musk devotes the majority of his time and energy to struggling Twitter. Musk has reportedly played a “less active role” in SpaceX operations since buying Twitter for $44 billion in late October and delegated more responsibility to his deputy Gwynne Shotwell, who serves as the space firm’s president and chief operating officer. Current and former SpaceX workers told Bloomberg the company’s workflow hasn’t suffered and its workplaces have “some semblance of calm” even “when Musk’s focus is elsewhere.” Ex-employees said Musk’s involvement often results in additional work,...
Here come the robot doctors
ChatGPT, the generative AI juggernaut, is getting a lot smarter when it comes to health care. Why it matters: A lot of clinical diagnoses and decisions could someday be made by machines, rather than by human doctors. Driving the news: ChatGPT recently passed all three parts of the U.S. Medical...
Russian owner of cryptocurrency exchange Bitzlato arrested in Miami
A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that the justice department says became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested, federal officials said on Wednesday. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested on Tuesday night in Miami and was due in court on a...
Google ends its Stadia game service with an upbeat farewell
The end of Google’s Stadia gaming service, which shuts off Wednesday, is going unexpectedly well. Driving the news: In a pair of surprise announcements late last week, Google updated the Stadia controller’s software so it can be used with other devices and offered users one last game as a gesture of thanks.
