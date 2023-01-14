GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Martin Luther King Junior day means a full weekend of high school basketball showcases. Certainly, the case in the east. Kinston held their 2nd annual Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase on Saturday. The New Orleans Pelicans all-star came back to his hometown for it. He and his father presented his high school with a $10,000 check from his foundation. They also donated $5,000 to the Lenoir/Greene United Way.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO