News Channel Nebraska
Madison outlasts Stanton in overtime thriller
STANTON - Despite a buzzer-beater to tie the game and a hostile road environment, the Madison Dragons came out on top in a battle with the Stanton Mustangs 53-48 in overtime. The Dragons came into Tuesday night trying to defeat the Mustangs for the first time since 2019 and the game started exactly how Madison wanted it to.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton Mustangs heat up early in big win over Madison
STANTON - The Stanton Mustangs and Madison Dragons came into Tuesday night's matchup looking for a spark and the Mustangs got just what they were searching for with a 49-20 win over the Dragons. Madison (3-11) and Stanton (3-12) entered the game with losing streaks of six games and four...
News Channel Nebraska
Former NDSU commit switches pledge to Wayne State
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State football team secured a significant commitment on Monday, snagging former North Dakota State commit Ahmar Brown. The Creighton Prep product racked up 100 tackles as a senior for the Junior Jays. He had been committed to FCS power North Dakota State before de-committing from the Bison.
Power restored in Norfolk, Nebraska
More than 1,000 people are currently without power in Norfolk.
Golf.com
Nebraska’s newest gift from the golf gods, Landmand, is a course of biblical proportions
Size matters. Just ask Tad King and Rob Collins. At Sweetens Cove, the Tennessee nine-holer that made their names, the architects were given a small, flat plot, which they shaped into a petite beauty, precisely what the site demanded. Now comes Landmand, their first 18-holer. It, too, fits its setting, but it couldn’t be more different in style and scale.
News Channel Nebraska
Antelope County attorney passes away
NELIGH, Neb. -- A county attorney in northeast Nebraska passed away Monday afternoon. Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler passed away, according to Madison County Attorney Joe Smith, who serves as Antelope County's Deputy Attorney. Smith confirmed Abler's passing on Tuesday. Smith, who had served in place of Abler last month...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow emergency declared in Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- The City of Wayne has issued a snow emergency. The snow emergency started at midnight and is in effect until noon on Thursday for parking on all streets in Wayne.
Kearney Hub
Family takes seasoning mix from Nebraska kitchen to store shelves
HUMPHREY -- The quest for flavor he could use anywhere led Humphrey's Jerry Kyncl to the creation of Triple J's Seasoning. Kyncl, who had 40 years of construction experience under his belt, was just making the mix for personal use at the time, not thinking of moving into the seasoning business. Family members thought he might be onto something and made a suggestion.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow emergencies declared in northeast Nebraska towns
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Both O'Neill and Norfolk have declared a snow emergency for Wednesday. The City of O'Neill announced there is to be no parking on Emergency Snow Routes; and the remainder of the town is asked to only park on the odd number side of the streets. Norfolk has...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus declares snow emergency
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The City of Columbus has declared both a winter storm warning and a snow emergency for Wednesday. A winter storm warning was issued for Platte County by the National Weather Service. The warning is for 6:00 a.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind gusts are forecasted to...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
News Channel Nebraska
Bright Horizons prepares to impact children at February event
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple businesses in northeast Nebraska are coming together to benefit children. On Feb. 5, the “For The Love of Reading” Children’s Day Festival will be taking place at the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk. The event will provide free family fun for all attendees.
News Channel Nebraska
Ward 3 seat open in Norfolk, applications now accepted
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk is accepting applications for the Ward 3 seat that is now open. The City of Norfolk said that Councilman Gary Jackson, who was the City Council seat for Ward 3, had his resignation approved on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Jackson said that the reasons...
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT updates the City of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tuesday night saw a much-wanted update to the North Fork Area Transit. Speaking on behalf of NFAT on Tuesday was Corinne Donahue, who provided some information on what has happened with the public transit service since their ex-director was discovered to have allegedly embezzled over $740,000. Donahue said the main focus is to raise money so they can get out of their deficit and get buses back on the roads after ceasing operations on Jan. 6.
norfolkneradio.com
School board approves hiring of several new teacher positions
NORFOLK - The three newest members of the Norfolk Public School Board were officially sworn in yesterday, and they wasted no time in making their presence felt as they approved the hiring of several teaching positions at yesterday’s meeting. One of those approvals was for the hiring of three...
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT set to give an update to Norfolk City Council Tuesday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit will be providing an update to the City of Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to the Norfolk City Council agenda, the transit service will be providing a "discussion of operational and financial status" as a special item Tuesday. It comes as NFAT ceased operations...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested on alleged protection order violation
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Around 10 a.m. Monday, Norfolk Police said they were called to a residence for a verbal argument between a male and a female. According to authorities, when officers arrived in the 300 block of North 12th Street, they learned that there was an active domestic abuse protection order prohibiting the suspect from contacting the female and being at the residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk City Council member submits resignation citing health issues
NORFOLK, Neb -- According to the Norfolk City Council's agenda for their Tuesday meeting a member has submitted a resignation. Gary L. Jackson who represents Ward 3 in the city submitted his resignation letter on Jan. 11, in an email. Jackson who has represented Ward 3 for six years said it had been an honor to serve with the city of Norfolk, but health issues were forcing him to resign.
siouxlandnews.com
NEW DETAILS: Woman on the phone with 911 when she was shot, man charged with murder
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — 2:30 PM SUNDAY: A woman was shot as she was on the phone with 911, calling for help after her boyfriend pulled a gun on her. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, Sioux City Police tell Siouxland News that officers were called to a home at 3319 Nebraska St. after a woman called 911 at 9:42 p.m., to report her boyfriend was pointing a gun at her.
