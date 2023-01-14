ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
4d ago

good. maybe more people will return to the medical profession. staffing is now a disaster due to this unconstituitional mandate.

h2opdler
4d ago

Now all those Healthcare workers that were fired can sue Hochul since it was her mandate that wouldn't even let them collect unemployment

D G
3d ago

It’s about time someone with authority said NO! These health workers were working the frontlines when there was no vaccine. How did they get thanked? They lost their job! This is still America and we still have rights and freedoms and more should stand up against our government! Good Job your Honor.

News 4 Buffalo

New York eyes nixed COVID-19 vaccine rule for health workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Department of Health is “exploring its options” after a state Supreme Court judge struck down a statewide mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency said Saturday. Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released Friday that Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and the […]
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

NY vaccine mandate for health care workers struck down

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers has been struck down by a New York State Supreme Court Judge. First reported by Syracuse.com, Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling released Friday that Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Health Department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine that’s not included in New York State Public Health Law.
