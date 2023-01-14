Read full article on original website
YouTube's New Policies Are Causing Problems For The Gaming Community
Contrary to YouTube's promises of more ways to monetize content, gaming content creators will now have a tougher time on the site. In November, Google announced several significant changes to the site's advertiser-friendly guidelines. Those guidelines have begun to go into effect over the last few weeks, and immediate results have been less than stellar for creators in the gaming community.
The official Pokemon TikTok accidentally uploaded an expletive-filled video
The Pokemon TikTok account uploaded a video of a rather foul-mouthed Pikachu on accident before quickly removing it – but the internet was faster and saved a copy first (thanks, Nintendo Life). The 12-second clip shows someone dressed in a Pikachu costume, dancing around a Lucario to the tune of “If you’re happy and you know it.”
game-news24.com
Call of Duty Twitch streamer broke his knees receives coverage from Activision
We wouldn’t recommend breaking the bones just so that you get free stuff from Activision (pic: Twitter) Activision has sent a call of duty merch to a Twitch streamer after a clip of him breaking his leg went viral. This is one thing, and do you understand the game...
