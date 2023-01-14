ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YouTube's New Policies Are Causing Problems For The Gaming Community

Contrary to YouTube's promises of more ways to monetize content, gaming content creators will now have a tougher time on the site. In November, Google announced several significant changes to the site's advertiser-friendly guidelines. Those guidelines have begun to go into effect over the last few weeks, and immediate results have been less than stellar for creators in the gaming community.

