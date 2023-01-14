Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
D&Z Family’s Zay Alexander found safe after worrying Instagram posts
Popular Instagram, TikTok and YouTube personality Zay Alexander, part of the ‘D&Z Family’, has been found safe and well by police, after posting worrying messages on social media. Alexander is known for his family-oriented content with his partner, Desiree, focused on the upcoming birth of their child, and...
dexerto.com
Viral NetflixCorrectYourMistake trend explained: Warrior Nun fans refuse to back down
NetflixCorrectYourMistake is trending online, with fans of the recently canceled show Warrior Nun continuing their fight to get the beloved series back for season 3. But what does the trend even mean? Continue reading for a full breakdown as we explain the who, what, when, where, and why of this new Twitter trend.
dexerto.com
Viral TikTok stirs debate as best man steals spotlight in proposal to bridesmaid
In a viral TikTok with over 20 million views, the best man of the wedding proposed to one of the bridesmaids during a wedding, which resulted in a debate in the comment section. Weddings are typically all about the bride, where they celebrate their big day with close acquaintances in...
dexerto.com
Woman goes viral after throwing gender reveal party for color-blind boyfriend
A pregnant woman went viral on TikTok after she threw a gender reveal party, forgetting that her boyfriend is color-blind. In a viral clip with over 2.4 million views, Jenna Cowan and her boyfriend were seen pulling a cannon, as pink confetti showered the young couple. However, while the TikToker...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
dexerto.com
FedEx driver goes viral after getting caught farting on doorbell camera
In a viral TikTok, a FedEx driver apologized shortly after being caught farting on a doorbell camera while petting the customer’s cat. TikTok is home to a plethora of content. From embarrassing clips to public confrontations, people on the internet seem to love watching the drama from afar. One...
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms
Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s Tracer uses her voice line at the perfect time for comedy
While playing Overwatch 2, one player encountered a hilarious instance where Tracer delivered her “Who’s on fire” voice line at the perfect moment. Overwatch heroes have long launched with signature voice lines meant to amplify the moment-to-moment action. Blizzard took the notion a step further in Overwatch 2, implementing more reactive voice lines to offer each character an added sense of depth.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 pro Fifakill stunned after being bought back mid-Gulag
Warzone pro Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink couldn’t believe his eyes when his teammate brought him back from the Gulag — despite having not even finished his Gulag fight yet. Warzone 2 has not been without its issues since launching in November 2022, and with rumors abound that Season 2 could be further delayed into mid-February, players are starting to notice all manner of weird bugs and glitches across Al Mazrah.
dexerto.com
sinatraa in hot form on day 1 of Valorant NA Challengers qualifier
Former Sentinels star Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won showed why he is still so highly regarded in the Valorant scene as he led UNTAMABLE BEASTS to the last-32 of the NA Challengers Last Chance Qualifier. sinatraa is making his first competitive appearance in almost two years in the Last Chance...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 is “so bad” players are thanking the devs for helping kick their addiction
Warzone 2 addicts are quitting the game in droves, citing battle royale’s multiple issues as enough of a reason to finally kick their CoD dependency. It’s no secret that video games can be addictive, but when it comes to Warzone, the state of the game has proven to be too much for some players who were once obsessed with it.
dexerto.com
Disguised Toast and Pokimane admit they pay more attention to subscribers
Disguised Toast and Pokimane shared their thoughts and attitude towards viewers who subscribe to their channels versus those who don’t, the two content creators seemingly on the same page when it comes to their views on different types of viewers they engage with. During a recent addition of the...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players embarrass 7-Star Cinderace with only baby Pokemon
A group of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet raiders has made a mockery of the “Unrivaled” Cinderace Tera Raid event using only baby Pokemon to take down the behemoth. Seven-star Tera Raid events are bolstered as the most challenging encounters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Players in groups of four must face off against a level 100 Terastalized Pokemon with an expanded moveset, increased health, and the ability to make multiple moves in the same turn.
dexerto.com
How many That ’90s Show episodes are there? Netflix release schedule explained
That ’90s Show is a follow-up to TV hit That ’70s Show, but how many episodes are there in Season 1 of the forthcoming reboot?. That ’70s Show is a period comedy that aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006. The series revolved around a group of teens living in a fictional town in Wisconsin.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players flame Niantic for adding intrusive feature “no one asked for”
Pokemon Go players have discovered a new feature when catching Pokemon of a certain size that blocks half of their screen, and they’re taking their displeasure out on Niantic. If you’ve spent any time in Pokemon Go, you know that there are a lot of messages that appear on-screen...
dexerto.com
The Last of Us Episode 1 originally had a “boring Planet Earth” opening
The Last of Us Episode 1 had a chilling opening prologue with John Hannah – but it was once a far more “boring” riff on Planet Earth, the showrunner has revealed. It’s a testament to John Hannah’s talent and the show’s writing that a two-minute science lecture is among the first episode’s biggest highlights.
dexerto.com
Does the dog die in The Last of Us Episode 1?
The prologue in Episode 1 of The Last of Us featured a very cute dog, but does it survive the episode and the zombie outbreak? Or does it die?. The Last of Us, one of the most acclaimed titles of the 2010s and a generation-defining game, is being given the prestige, big-budget television treatment on HBO. The story follows two people, Joel and Ellie, on a life-or-death, cross-country trip across an America ravaged by a brutal virus.
dexerto.com
Karma highlights MW2’s two biggest problems as Scump quits pro CoD
CoD legend Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow has highlighted what he believes to be Modern Warfare 2’s biggest issues, joking that they are why former teammate Seth ‘Scump’ Abner announced an early retirement. Going into the Modern Warfare 2 CDL season, it was already known that all-time...
dexerto.com
How to watch Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – is it streaming on Netflix?
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is set to be a great spooky show, but where can you watch and stream the anime, and is it on Netflix?. Junji Ito’s horror comics have been considered to be a tad hit or miss when it comes to adaptation, but there’s no denying how great his work can be.
Comments / 0