(Minneapolis, MN) -- The mother of a woman shot and killed outside a Lakeville Amazon warehouse says her grandchild has died. Kyla O'Neal's mother told KARE11 yesterday that baby Messiah was taken off a ventilator, just over a week after being delivered by cesarean section after the shooting. O'Neal didn't survive the delivery. O'Neal's fiancé and Messiah's father Donte McCray has been charged in the deadly shooting and will likely face further charges.

LAKEVILLE, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO