willmarradio.com
Baker supports marked MN drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants
(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker of Willmar says he supports allowing undocumented immigrants to get a Minnesota driver's license, but only they if are specially marked so that they can't be used for voting... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Baker says he would vote against the Licenses...
knsiradio.com
Public Input Wanted For New Mississippi River Bridge
(KNSI) – Two open houses are scheduled for the last week of the month to facilitate a community meeting about a new bridge over the Mississippi River. The first is Wednesday, January 25 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the CrestView Shoppes, located at 3031 Roosevelt Road. The other is Monday, January 30, also from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Ave SE.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota lawmaker wants to ban job application criminal history question
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's State Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is proposing a measure to ban the box on job applications that asks about applicants' criminal background for state employees. The ban is already in place in the private sector in Minnesota. Dziedzic says the law should apply to...
FOX 21 Online
Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’
DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
FOX 21 Online
Jail Turns Into New Apartments In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The old St. Louis County Jail is reopening as a new apartment complex this Friday. At one time the jail had 99 cells. Now as a new apartment complex, the building will have 33 units which are mix between studios and one and two bedrooms. It...
willmarradio.com
Gov Walz wants to use most of budget surplus of childrens' programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz proposes 12 billion dollars -- two-thirds of the budget surplus -- be used to "make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids. At a Spanish immersion school in Saint Paul today (Tues), the governor said "we'll tackle and eliminate child poverty, put money into families' pockets and fund our schools." The governor says families making under 200 thousand dollars should receive from up to four thousand dollars a year in child care tax credits up to 10-thousand-500 dollars, depending on how many children. The governor proposes expanding pre-K, plus universal free lunch and breakfast at schools in the federal program. Walz says his proposed tax credit for lower-income families will reduce childhood poverty 25 percent. And he wants a four percent increase in general state funding for education next year, two percent the year after, and then tying school funding to inflation beginning in 2026.
willmarradio.com
Gov. Walz to announce his budget proposal Tuesday
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"
Gov. Tim Walz proposes child tax credit, historic education investments
hot967.fm
Minnesota Democrats Look To Eliminate State’s Longstanding Abortion Restrictions
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are looking to scrub longstanding abortion restrictions from state law. DFL lawmakers are proposing legislation that would eliminate a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for patients seeking abortions, along with a two-parent notification law for minors and an informed consent requirement. The proposal would also end the requirement that only a physician can provide abortions. The laws were found unconstitutional by a Ramsey County judge in July, but proponents say they should stay on the books, allowing for the possibility that a future judge would rule differently.
A primer on the marijuana legalization proposal that could become law in Minnesota
How soon? Who’s in charge? How high will taxes be? How will criminal records be expunged? MinnPost’s guide to the marijuana legalization bill being considered at the Legislature in 2023 answers these questions and more. By Peter Callaghan | Staff Writer The bill legalizing marijuana in Minnesota is 243 pages plus appendices. While it relies on a dozen [...]
fox9.com
'It will happen this year:' DFL to move ahead with paid leave, new tax
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This week, Minnesota Democrats who control the state Legislature will start advancing their proposal that guarantees all workers with paid time off if they or a loved one need medical care. The bill, scheduled for its first committee hearing Wednesday, would give workers up...
ccxmedia.org
Bill Provides $4M for MN Attorney General To Prosecute More Criminal Cases
A DFL-led measure would increase funding for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office by more than $4 million. The bill, HF29, would appropriate $269,000 in fiscal year 2023, $2 million in 2024 and $2 million in 2025. County attorneys have pushed for the increase, saying the added funding would help in prosecuting “difficult” criminal cases, especially in greater Minnesota, where officials say resources are lacking.
fox9.com
Drone video: Aerial view of Minnesota school bus garage destroyed by fire
The Braham Bus Company building, which houses the buses, was determined to be a complete loss. Three buses were also destroyed in the fire. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the school.
fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
ktoe.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
St. Cloud Nonprofit Opening 2nd Location in former Ace Building
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A nonprofit organization that is based in St. Cloud is opening a second location. Lenora Hunt is the founder of "Too Much Talent". She says their main goal is to give people a pathway out of poverty. She started the nonprofit in 2015 and brought it to St. Cloud in 2019. For the past three years, the organization has been at 1410 West St. Germain Street.
fox9.com
Walz proposes more family tax credits: Here's how much you'd get
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Undated)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask a Trooper" Segment. Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off mirror. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?
