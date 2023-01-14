ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses

Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

6 things to do with the kids over February school break

Many Massachusetts students are out of school Feb. 20-24. Still looking for plans to entertain your kids during the upcoming five-day school hiatus? Don’t panic. We’ve got you covered. Check out these fun ways to keep your kids active (and you sane) during the vacation time most Massachusetts schools have scheduled from Feb. 20-24.
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston Are Priceless

There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'The Last of Us,' new HBO show with rave reviews, begins in Boston

BOSTON — A gold-domed building stands at the end of an overgrown, apocalyptic street. It's one of the first images in a trailer for "The Last of Us" and it's apparently supposed to be Boston, but there are details any New Englander might question. For one thing, the building...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' on Snowy Monday in Boston

A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof. No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston. The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?

BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston's efforts to provide reparations to Black Bostonians

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Boston City Council voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery. We discuss the measures that were decided upon and what will happen next.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"This is a unifier": Liz Walker shares push behind MLK Jr.'s Embrace memorial

BOSTON -- On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Bostonians now have a new way to celebrate and reflect on the legacy of the revered civil rights leader. Unveiled on Friday, January 13th, The Embrace stands 20 feet high and 40 feet wide in Boston Common.WBZ-TV spoke exclusively with Liz Walker, a Boston trailblazer, about her role in the project and what it means for Boston."In these days, when we're all fighting and screaming at each other, and nobody's talking to each other and we can only think of things that pull us apart— this is the unifier," Reverend...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!

(LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS) With snow on the ground and valentine's day right around the corner, it's hard to deny that we are in the middle of winter!. The City of Lowell invites you to celebrate the coldest months of the year with the annual community festival, Winter Fest! From a live fire show to a marshmallow roasting station, there is sure to be something for every member of your family at this exciting event!
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

Jury selection starts for Tony Evans, Lorenzo Jones murder trial in Boston

Jury selection kicked off Tuesday morning in a murder trial stemming from the 2014 shooting deaths of Clarence McGreggor and Teasia Montgomery, officials said. Police said they responded to 92 Rosewood St. in Mattapan for gunshots in the early-morning hours of Jan. 27, 2014, where McGreggor, a 25-year-old from Dorchester, and Montgomery, a 28-year-old from Medford, were pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
