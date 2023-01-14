ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auburn-reporter.com

Residents express concern about Auburn mayor’s paid time off

Seven Auburn residents have asked the Auburn City Council to change policies that determine the Auburn mayor’s salary and compensation. Specifically, policies that allow the city’s elected mayor to accrue unlimited sick leave and vacation time and then cash it out upon leaving office. Tanya Terrell Jones, Aaron...
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy