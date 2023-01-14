Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death deferred by coroner
Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has not yet been determined after an initial autopsy examination, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination," Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner told CNN.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
Christina Applegate’s Daughter Sports Sentimental ’90s Outfit At Critics Choice Awards
Christina Applegate attended the Critics Choice Awards this Sunday and she was joined by her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble. This has been an especially meaningful time for Applegate on multiple fronts. This is Applegate’s first big award ceremony since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). But her daughter also brought some sentimentality in her outfit.
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Take Daughter Daisy, 2, For Bike Ride To The Zoo: Cute Photos
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom snuck some quality family time into their busy schedules this week! The sweet couple was photographed out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 16 taking their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, on a bike ride to a zoo. The 45-year-old British actor pedaled Daisy around on the back of his wide-wheeled MATE bike, which retails for a minimum of $3,100 and is currently out of stock.
