Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38
Jamin Pugh, also known as Jay Briscoe, has passed away. AEW president and ROH owner Tony Khan announced the news on January 18. He stated that he'd do whatever he could to support Briscoe's family. Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe are Ring of Honor Hall of Famers, and they...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15): Drew McIntyre Teams Up With The OC
WWE held a live event on January 15 from The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below.]. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15) WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio def. Butch. Mysterio issued an...
Raven Discusses His Appearance At IMPACT Hard To Kill, Praises Mickie James And Jordynne Grace
Raven reflects on his time at IMPACT Hard To Kill and highlights some of the matches. Raven and James were connected early on in Mickie's career. In 2003, when James was competing in TNA under the name Alexis Laree, she joined his stable, The Gathering, and she had a prominent run with the group. Years later, James is a renowned wrestler, as she has won titles in multiple promotions. At IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill, the four-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion put her career on the line when she challenged Jordynne Grace for the title. Ahead of the match, the two stars appeared in a segment together. James ultimately emerged victorious in the main event.
Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll In Champions Series Final Set For 1/31 Live NWA Powerrr
NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) vs. Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for their title match.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/16): Blackpool Combat Club, Athena, Willie Mack in Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 16. Matches were taped on January 11 from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/16) - Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi...
Mickie James Would Love To Face Mercedes Mone, Wrestle In AEW And WWE As IMPACT Knockouts Champion
Mickie James saved her career at IMPACT Hard To Kill when she defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Had James lost, it would have marked the end of her legendary career as she put her career on the line in the bout. Now...
Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny
Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy, Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa Set For 1/16 WWE Raw
Judgment Day's opponents have been named for the January 16 episode of WWE Raw. Just one week after earning an opportunity at the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles, The Judgment Day will take on Chad Gable and Otis, The Alpha Academy, on the January 16, 2023 edition of WWE Raw. Gable and Otis were the penultimate duo that Judgment Day defeated in the number one contender Gauntlet on January 9. After a Vader Bomb went awry from Otis, Finn Balor was deemed medically unfit to compete, leading to Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest scoring the win for the team.
Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, And The Usos Star In C4 Energy Campaign
WWE superstars are not quitters. C4 Energy announced that Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) are part of a new C4 Energy campaign entitled "Be You. But Better." As part of the campaign, the WWE superstars are encouraging consumers to be a stronger, smarter, more dedicated version of yourself this year.
NJPW On AXS Viewership, Kip Sabian Wants Kenny Omega, Indie Wrestling On Peacock News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Thursday , January 12, featuring the Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, was watched by 81,000 viewers on average, measuring 19,000 viewers aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. This was New Japan's highest total viewership since March 24, 2022, and its highest P18-49 viewership since June 2, 2022.
ICW Announces Its Contract With WWE Has Come To An End, Information For Upcoming Shows
Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) has announced the end of its contract with WWE. ICW shows have been available on the streaming platform since 2020. Subscribers could see stars like Joe Coffey and Wolfgang compete at ICW shows. The two companies have been on good terms for years, as they have had a working agreement. Plus, Triple H memorably appeared at an ICW event in 2017. However, fans will no longer be able to watch ICW shows on WWE Network.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 18 Results (1/14): Penelope Pink & Vickie Lynn McCoy Team
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode eighteen of its show on January 14. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 18 Results (1/14) - Coach Campanelli & Randi Rah Rah...
Motor City Machine Guns vs. Roppongi Vice Set For 1/21 NJPW STRONG, KENTA Also Announced
The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) will be in action on the January 21 episode of NJPW STRONG. Saturday's episode of NJPW STRONG will continue the presentation of the Nemesis series, which was taped from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 11. As announced by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the Motor City Machine Guns will defend the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) on the show.
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/14): GOLD CLASS Faces Z-Brats
Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling held night six of its Open The New Year Gate tour on January 14 from Act City Hamamatsu in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan. The event aired on Dragon Gate Network. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results (1/14) -...
Angels: "Angels Is Undoubtedly The Best Member Of The Former Dark Order"
Angels is now happy to be a member of The Design in IMPACT Wrestling and is speaking about what he didn't enjoy about his time as a member of AEW's Dark Order. Alan Angels was once a proud member of The Dark Order. Known as "V" to represent that he was the fifth member of the group, Angels made the most of his time in the group. In February 2022, he made the decision to leave AEW and explore other paths in the world of wrestling.
UFC Flyweight Jeff Molina Implicated In James Krause Betting Probe
UFC flyweight Jeff Molina has been implicated as a suspect in the ongoing James Krause betting probe. According to a report from ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Nevada Deputy Attorney General, Joel Bekker, stated during a Nevada State Athletic Commission meeting on Tuesday that Molina is suspected of having "substantial involvement" in Krause's betting scheme. The NSAC had already temporarily suspended Molina last month for unspecified reasons and extended that suspension on Tuesday, pending the completion of the investigations.
Viewership Information For IMPACT Wrestling On January 5 And January 12
Viewership numbers for the January 5 and January 12, 2023 editions of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on January 5 drew 101,000 viewers. This number was up from the 89,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 29. January 5's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew...
AEW Dynamite (1/18) Preview: Two Title Matches, Danielson vs. Bandido, Hangman Talks To Renee, More
It's Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW Dynamite looks to build off of the successful start to the year thus far. Tonight, the stars of All Elite Wrestling head to the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, with new champions and returning faces.
Candice Michelle On A Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance: I Live In Texas, I'm Ready
Candice Michelle is ready to rumble. Candice Michelle is a former WWE Women's Champion, and even though she hasn't wrestled in over a decade, she's very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice was never afforded the opportunity to compete in a Royal Rumble bout as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were promoted much differently than today's women's Superstars.
Pro-wrestler, Ring of Honor wrestling Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe dead at 38
Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe, one half of the Ring of Honor (ROH) Hall of Fame tag-team "The Briscoes" died at 38 on Tuesday.
