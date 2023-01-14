Raven reflects on his time at IMPACT Hard To Kill and highlights some of the matches. Raven and James were connected early on in Mickie's career. In 2003, when James was competing in TNA under the name Alexis Laree, she joined his stable, The Gathering, and she had a prominent run with the group. Years later, James is a renowned wrestler, as she has won titles in multiple promotions. At IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill, the four-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion put her career on the line when she challenged Jordynne Grace for the title. Ahead of the match, the two stars appeared in a segment together. James ultimately emerged victorious in the main event.

2 HOURS AGO