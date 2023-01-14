ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Teacher of the Year journey starts with your nomination

Nominations are now open for the 2023 County Teachers of the Year and 2024 State Teacher of the Year. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate educators who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and who inspire the achievement of all students. “Maine’s Teacher of the Year Program is unique,”...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Snowstorm on tap for Maine Thursday night into Friday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Very mild temperatures and quiet conditions are in store for Wednesday. A winter storm arrives on Thursday evening and continues through Friday, with widespread accumulating snow expected, especially in southern Maine. Quieter conditions return this weekend ahead of another storm early next week. Wednesday will be overcast and...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
Q 96.1

Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine

Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Child welfare advocates announce creation of new nonprofit

AUGUSTA, Maine — There were calls inside the Maine Statehouse on Tuesday for reforms within Maine’s child welfare system. The creation of a new nonprofit aimed at preventing child abuse and neglect was announced. Walk and Mile in Their Shoes is led by former state Sen. Bill Diamond.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – January 9-15

Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 9th – 15th, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police investigate shoplifting incident at Island Falls grocery store. On January 14th, Trooper Saucier took a shoplifting...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Not me ...

On Saturday, we all woke up to the news that someone in Maine hit the winning lottery jackpot and could soon collect a boatload of cash. It is a big deal, a $1.35 billion deal. For the record, I want all my friends, relatives, acquaintances and even the guy who...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

United Way of Mid Coast Maine names Nicole Evans as executive director

The United Way of Mid Coast Maine board of directors is pleased to announce that Nicole Evans will lead the organization as its next executive director. The announcement comes at the conclusion of a national search and thorough interview process conducted by a local search committee comprised of community partners, donors, current and former board members.
SAGADAHOC COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)

The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
AUGUSTA, ME
southarkansassun.com

Maine Governor Proposes Up To $850 One-Time Payment for Retirees

Maine Governor Mills has disclosed a proposal that included up to $850 one-time payment for retirees. The amounts will reportedly vary, but there is no information if there is a limit to the payments. Maine Governor Janet Mills has disclosed her biannual budget proposal which included payments for retired workers....
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Kernan M. Cross

Kernan M. Cross, 75, died Jan. 13, 2023 at Thornton Oaks in Brunswick,Maine. Details of a service will be announced in a full obituary. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Maine.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
AUGUSTA, ME
I-95 FM

What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?

When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city before things start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the backyard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

2/7: Author Talk with Gerry Boyle

Join us in the Great Room to hear Maine author Gerry Boyle discuss the latest book in his acclaimed Jack McMorrow mystery series. Gerry Boyle is the author of 16 crime novels, including the acclaimed Jack McMorrow mystery series. His latest McMorrow novel is ROBBED BLIND. The previous McMorrow novel, RANDOM ACT, was awarded the 2020 Maine Literary Award for crime fiction, the second time a McMorrow novel has been chosen for that honor. Boyle is also the author of the Brandon Blake mystery series, featuring a young Portland police officer. His novels have been published in a half-dozen languages. The author lives in central Maine in a village on a lake. In addition to writing crime fiction, he has been a newspaper reporter and columnist, and for many years was editor of the Colby College magazine, published by his alma mater.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE

