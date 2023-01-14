Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO | Slap fighter Sorin Comsa left disfigured after ten rounds of open-handed carnage at RXF Slap Fighting Championships
Sorin Comsa was left with an extremely swollen and disfigured face after participating in the RXF Slap Fighting Championships in Las Vegas. A video clip of his contest went viral after his opponent struck him full force to the face, resulting in Comsa being unidentifiable compared to earlier on in the day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Tyson Reveals True Feelings About Gervonta Davis
Mike Tyson is always keeping an eye on the fight game. Mike Tyson is arguably one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. He had the best punch of anyone in his weight class, and he was a champion for many years. Although his career tapered off in dramatic fashion, he is still very much looked up to.
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
Daniel Cormier reacts after the UFC books Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title
Former UFC star Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the UFC booking Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. After much speculation, the return of Jon Jones has finally been announced. After three years away, the light heavyweight GOAT will make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 in March.
Anthony Joshua called out for ‘biggest fight in heavyweight history’ by Tyson Fury’s bitter rival Deontay Wilder
ANTHONY JOSHUA has had the gauntlet laid down to him by Deontay Wilder's team. A blockbuster showdown between the two heavy hitters is closer than it's been since they held all the heavyweight marbles. Since that time Joshua has suffered back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Meanwhile Wilder lost his belt...
Boxing Insider
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: “He’s A Piece Of S–T”
Future Hall of Famer and ESPN broadcaster Timothy “Desert Storm” Bradley is most distinctly not a fan of current multititlist Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “I just don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see,” Bradley said to Fight Hub regarding Davis, who was recently accused of assaulting the mother of his daughter. “I think he’s a piece of shit. I honestly do. He’s a piece of shit. You put your hands on women like that, you’re a piece of shit in my book. You’re not a man. My dad always told me you’re a coward if you do something like that. You’re a coward deep down inside. You’re a coward because you’ve gotta to pick on somebody who can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right. And I don’t care about the what happened and all the whatever he’s saying afterwards and she did this and she did that”
MMA Fighting
Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC
Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
Jon Jones’ New Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid Fighter In The UFC, Per Manager
The manager of Jon Jones, Richard Schaefer, details the new contract Jones signed and his upcoming heavyweight debut. The time many MMA fans have been waiting for has become a reality, Jon Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut. Over two years ago, Jones decided to relinquish the light heavyweight title and set his sights on heavyweight. There was a long transition period in which Jones needed to take care of himself physically and add enough weight to compete in the higher-weight class. There were also negotiation issues going on but all have been resolved and he is set to fight for the heavyweight title in March.
sportszion.com
Chael Sonnen predicts Islam Makhachev will retire from MMA after his bout vs Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Chael Sonnen made a bold prediction before the anticipated match between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Although the prediction was about the end of Makhachev’s career, he then briefly explained the reasons behind it. The current lightweight champion of the UFC is eager to defend his title against one of the best fighters in the game, Volkanovski soon at UFC 284 in February.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k
Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
Francis Ngannou opens up on UFC departure, says he turned down around $8 million to fight Jon Jones: “They control the narrative”
Ngannou voiced that he attempted to negotiate health insurance, sponsorships, and other benefits for all fighters on the UFC roster. However, the company wouldn’t comply. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou talks UFC release. The 36-year-old seemed content with the situation after doing everything he could to come to...
BoxingNews24.com
“Errol Spence is running from Crawford” – says Tim Bradley
By Adam Baskin: Tim Bradley fried the ‘Big Fish’ Errol Spence Jr today, skewering him for “running” from Terence Crawford by fleeing to the 154-lb division to face Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman, with no intention of ever returning to the 147-lb weight class to face Bud and potentially get beat.
Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell open to fighting Jake Paul if offered enough money: “He’s got no chance”
Former UFC star Chuck Liddell has admitted he would be willing to fight Jake Paul if he received the right kind of offer. It was announced earlier this month that Jake Paul has signed a deal to fight with PFL. He will head up their new Super Fight division, although it has yet to be seen who he will make his debut against.
worldboxingnews.net
ESPN analyst and 2023 Hall of Famer wants Gervonta Davis KO’d
Gervonta Davis took heat from a Class of 2023 International Boxing Hall of Famer in a dispute that seems to have grown legs. “Tank” had initially said Timothy Bradley was ‘a**’ when the IBHOF announced its decision to give “Desert Storm” the honor this year.
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury’s trainer Ben Davison warns boxing star not to “recklessly” rush forward vs Oleksandr Usyk in upcoming bout
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will inevitably square off in the ring in this year’s highly anticipated boxing bout to settle the undisputed debate. Trainer Ben Davison shared his thoughts on who might win the fight and how. The boxing record of Usyk, who is the heavyweight champion of...
worldboxingnews.net
Pacquiao vs Marquez V ‘would be most exciting exhibition ever’
Calls for Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez to fight for a fifth time on the exhibition circuit are getting louder by the day. Since Pacquiao announced his involvement in the alternative method of fighting past retirement, the Marquez clash is high on everyone’s wishlist. Some are even stating...
Tony Bellew warns former UFC Heavyweight Champion not to crossover into boxing: “He will not survive”
Former boxing world champion Tony Bellew doesn’t believe Francis Ngannou has much of a shot if he shares the ring with Tyson Fury. Ngannou, who was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion, is now a free agent. Negotiations with the UFC didn’t pan out, and now the UFC Heavyweight Championship is vacant. Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones will clash to determine the new heavyweight kingpin at UFC 285 on March 4.
worldboxingnews.net
Beterbiev reacts to Yarde working with former opponent Usyk
ARTUR BETERBIEV OFFERED up a nonchalant response when questioned over his former amateur rival providing some words of advice to his forthcoming opponent Anthony Yarde ahead of the world light heavyweight title clash at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28. British challenger Yarde was perched next to the unified...
Boxing Scene
Donaire Sends Notice To Team Moloney On Title Bid: I Am Not Relinquishing My Position In WBC
Nonito Donaire is prepared to stand his ground for as long as it takes to secure his shot at a fourth bantamweight title reign. The former four-division champion refuses to abandon his current place in line within the WBC 118-pound rankings, especially with the title now available. Donaire was identified as the number-two contender, one place behind mandatory challenger Jason Moloney during the annual WBC convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
