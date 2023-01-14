Read full article on original website
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
yourbigsky.com
Indoor rock climbing at Steep World – Rocks!
Are you ready to challenge yourself? Or, try something fun and different with your kids?. Steep World Climbing & Fitness is super fun and exciting and can be enjoyed by anyone of any age. The great advantage of taking up wall climbing in Montana is you can climb all year....
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Tragic Story of One Billings Dog Owner, He Needs Our Help
These two peas in a pod are looking for a retirement home to take them in and bring them to see their dad regularly before they cross the rainbow bridge into dog heaven. They're older with only a few years left in this good life and are a bonded pair, so we need your help!
Our Chat with the Blue Angels Pilots in Billings
We got a chance to catch up with the two US Navy Blue Angels pilots before they took off Saturday morning. Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught are the #7 and the #8 pilots for the Blue Angels. The whole team will be on the ground later this summer for the Yellowstone International Air Show in Billings, Montana.
Darlington Custom Leather in Roscoe searching to expand its 'Montana Made' store
Val and TJ Marshall are hoping to expand their Montana Made custom leather business beyond online sales and space at a Red Lodge storefront.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow/freezing rain possible Monday morning
Moisture streaming up from the southwest will tag-team with a trough bringing a chance of light snow tonight through tomorrow
yourbigsky.com
New Town Pump Opens on West End
The newest Town Pump is now open on Billings’ West End. It is the only gasoline and convenience store of its size on the West End and its opening has long been anticipated. It makes it much more convenient for travelers who use Shiloh Road coming off of I90 to fill up and get food and sundries in town.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Montana
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more. This week on Thursday, January 19, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Montana restaurant location in Billings.
Billings music teacher looks to start classical education school
A woman who has taught for nearly a half century has become inspired to start a classical education school for kindergarten through 12th graders.
montanarightnow.com
Community judges needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament
BILLINGS, Mont. - Judges are needed for this year’s Montana Speech and Debate State Tournament in Billings at Skyview High School. Around 300 community judges are needed for the tournament on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28. Events will range from single and partner debates and extemporaneous speaking...
yourbigsky.com
String of car crashes in Billings in recent days
There have been three car crashes in the past few days in Billings. Thankfully, none of them have been fatal accidents but the BPD and Billings Fire are reminding people to watch their speed and avoid distracted driving. There was a two-vehicle crash on 24th and Monad Road Tuesday night...
yourbigsky.com
“I was surprised to find her alive when I opened the door,” said Mike Fisher, a good samaritan who, along with his wife, helped save a crash victim Sunday
Heroism is still alive. If Mike Fisher hadn’t made the choice to help a crash victim Sunday on Billings’ West End, her circumstances would have assuredly been different. “It looked like something out of a movie watching it happen. I was very surprised to find her alive when I opened the door. And, when I realized she didn’t need CPR but was seizing, I didn’t know how to help her so I called my wife, a former pediatric ICU nurse,” said Mike Fisher.
yourbigsky.com
Three car accident at 24th & Central slows traffic
UPDATE January 15, 2023, 4:00 pm – The accident scene has been cleared and the road is open and safe to drive following the three-car collision. Billings Fire and Police are re-directing traffic into single lanes at 24th and Central Avenue early Sunday afternoon after a three-car accident. Fortunately,...
Late Night Robbery on 4900 Block of Southgate Drive in Billings
Tonight around 8:07 PM, two teenagers stole items from a convenience store at the 4900 block of Southgate Drive. One store employee was assaulted. At some point, one suspect dropped a gun which accidentally discharged into his own foot. A suspect has been arrested and remanded into Youth Services, and...
Popular Retail Chain Picks This City For Second Montana Store.
As the population continues to grow throughout the state, we're seeing more non-Montana-based businesses making their way to Big Sky Country. While this might be bothersome to some, it does give consumers more options when it comes to shopping. The latest retail chain to announce they're expanding in Montana was...
Montana still struggling with teacher shortage
Teacher shortages in schools have skyrocketed in Montana since the pandemic, and although this year's statewide report shows improvement, it's still a major issue.
KULR8
Highway 12 closed between Harlowton and Lavina after semi hits overpass
HARLOWTON, Mont. - A semi-truck crash has part of Highway 12 closed. A semi-truck hit the Slayton Overpass, causing the closure Sunday morning, according to the Wheatland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports the highway is closed between Harlowton and Lavina. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to...
Billings Family Now Without Their Father Due To Senseless Murder
Tonight, I came across the latest from the Yellowstone County Coroner on KTVQ about the Sunday Night Homicide here in Billings. It was announced that Carlos Delao, 45, of Billings was the victim of this senseless murder. Billings Police have said that Delao was waiting in his running vehicle Sunday...
