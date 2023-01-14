Missing weight is kind of like getting popped for PEDs — they never let you forget it. Deiveson Figueiredo blew up the scale ahead of his Joseph Benavidez title fight at UFC Norfolk back in Feb. 2020, leaving him ineligible to win the 125-pound strap. The Brazilian was able to get back on track in the fights that followed, but that high-profile hiccup is still lingering somewhere in the back of Brandon Moreno’s mind.

2 HOURS AGO