Las Vegas, NV

Slap Fighter Disfigured At Las Vegas Finals

Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to debut this Weds. night (Jan. 18) on TBS and for those fans who aren’t sure what to expect from a sport where two opponents slap the s—t out of each other, may I introduce you to International bruiser Sorin Comsa, who survived 10 rounds of open-handed violence to win the RXF heavyweight title in Romania.
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Referee Mario Yamasaki argues Dana White’s UFC ban was harsh: ‘I’m not that bad’

Long-time fans of the sport will remember mixed martial arts (MMA) referee, Mario Yamasaki, who had a well-deserved reputation as someone who had a habit of letting fights go too long. Even now, you can still stumble upon Yamasaki Mortal Kombat memes, nearly five years after UFC President, Dana White, very publicly declared Yamasaki would never ref in UFC again.
Francis Ngannou’s coach explains UFC departure: ‘It wasn’t the money’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) that Francis Ngannou was being stripped of his Heavyweight title and released by the promotion completely. And while we have heard UFC President Dana White’s take on the situation, we still haven’t heard Ngannou’s. That’s...
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker full fight preview | UFC 283

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight finishers Paul Craig and Johnny Walker will throw down this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Craig is an interesting fighter. His strengths and weaknesses are apparent to just about everyone at this point,...
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Moreno: ‘Huge’ Deiveson Figueiredo weight ‘always a question’ ahead of UFC 283 — ‘I’m trying not to think about it’

Missing weight is kind of like getting popped for PEDs — they never let you forget it. Deiveson Figueiredo blew up the scale ahead of his Joseph Benavidez title fight at UFC Norfolk back in Feb. 2020, leaving him ineligible to win the 125-pound strap. The Brazilian was able to get back on track in the fights that followed, but that high-profile hiccup is still lingering somewhere in the back of Brandon Moreno’s mind.
‘Below average’ Francis Ngannou will get exposed in first boxing match — ‘He’s not that good’

Francis Ngannou paid more than $7 million to buy his freedom. Now “The Predator” is a free agent with the right to compete wherever he chooses after winning his unconditional release from UFC. There was talk of a potential boxing match against heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury; however, “The Gypsy King” may no longer be interested if Ngannou doesn’t have the UFC marketing machine behind him.
Jon Jones reveals heavyweight hitlist: Ciryl Gane then Stipe Miocic

After three years away from the sport, Jon Jones is set to return at UFC 285 on March 4th against Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. Heavyweight is a division Jones has talked about for nearly a decade now, and in several short weeks we’ll finally see how he does a weight class up from the light heavyweight division he dominated since 2011.
Shake up! Official UFC rankings overhauled following departure of Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion. “The Predator” was granted his unconditional release last week after failing to come to terms on a new deal. As a result, the French Cameroonian was removed from both the heavyweight and pound-for-pound rankings in last Monday’s official update. The new list also reflects some of the winners and losers from the UFC Vegas 67 fight card last weekend in “Sin City” (get full results and play-by-play here).

