Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Related
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul dances on UFC’s Francis Ngannou grave: ‘They have to live with that every day’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wanted more money to continue fighting inside the Octagon, especially when it came to a headlining showdown against ex-light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. “The Predator” also wanted a new contract that afforded him the opportunity to compete in outside endeavors, like boxing.
MMAmania.com
Slap Fighter Disfigured At Las Vegas Finals
Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to debut this Weds. night (Jan. 18) on TBS and for those fans who aren’t sure what to expect from a sport where two opponents slap the s—t out of each other, may I introduce you to International bruiser Sorin Comsa, who survived 10 rounds of open-handed violence to win the RXF heavyweight title in Romania.
MMAmania.com
Second UFC fighter released, suspected of ‘substantial involvement’ in MMA betting scandal
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight Jeff Molina was slapped with a temporary suspension from combat sports just last month, giving Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) a little extra time to get its ducks in a row. “El Jefe” has not competed since decisioning Zhalgas Zhumagulov last June. At today’s...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Bellator and BKFC express interest in signing Francis Ngannou following UFC release
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president, Dana White, dropped a bombshell over the weekend after revealing that Francis Ngannou had been released from his contract and stripped of his Heavyweight title, leaving him free and clear to sign with any promotion. As a result, former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, and...
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling suggests UFC book Cejudo vs. O’Malley for interim belt: ‘I’m not mad’
UFC 285, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., March 4, 2023, now has a massive headline fight: the return of Jon Jones, competing for the vacant Heavyweight title against former interim champion, Ciryl Gane. Now, we’re waiting to see whether a second title...
MMAmania.com
Referee Mario Yamasaki argues Dana White’s UFC ban was harsh: ‘I’m not that bad’
Long-time fans of the sport will remember mixed martial arts (MMA) referee, Mario Yamasaki, who had a well-deserved reputation as someone who had a habit of letting fights go too long. Even now, you can still stumble upon Yamasaki Mortal Kombat memes, nearly five years after UFC President, Dana White, very publicly declared Yamasaki would never ref in UFC again.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou’s coach explains UFC departure: ‘It wasn’t the money’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) that Francis Ngannou was being stripped of his Heavyweight title and released by the promotion completely. And while we have heard UFC President Dana White’s take on the situation, we still haven’t heard Ngannou’s. That’s...
MMAmania.com
Glover Teixeira wishes Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou came together, knows old foe is ‘gonna be a great champion’
The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight kingpin is officially set to make his long-awaited Heavyweight debut on March 4, 2023, at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In doing so, Jones is tasked with former interim Heavyweight titlist, Ciryl Gane, in an undisputed vacant title affair. Before that...
MMAmania.com
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker full fight preview | UFC 283
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight finishers Paul Craig and Johnny Walker will throw down this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Craig is an interesting fighter. His strengths and weaknesses are apparent to just about everyone at this point,...
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
MMAmania.com
Dana White laughs at fans ‘disgusted’ over Slap Fight injuries — ‘Watch The Voice’
“Nobody’s asking you to watch this,” UFC President Dana White said with a smirk. Just what television executives want to hear ahead of the Power Slap debut tomorrow night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023) on TBS, that a new and controversial sporting league will air in a dedicated time slot but nobody is asking viewers to tune in.
UFC 283 'Embedded,' No. 3: Jamahal Hill hits beach in Rio ahead of Touch-Him-Up University vs. Teixeira
The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
MMAmania.com
Moreno: ‘Huge’ Deiveson Figueiredo weight ‘always a question’ ahead of UFC 283 — ‘I’m trying not to think about it’
Missing weight is kind of like getting popped for PEDs — they never let you forget it. Deiveson Figueiredo blew up the scale ahead of his Joseph Benavidez title fight at UFC Norfolk back in Feb. 2020, leaving him ineligible to win the 125-pound strap. The Brazilian was able to get back on track in the fights that followed, but that high-profile hiccup is still lingering somewhere in the back of Brandon Moreno’s mind.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 67 results: Matches to make for ‘Strickland vs. Imavov’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 67 went down last night (Sat, Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a Light Heavyweight bout that saw Sean Strickland out-point Nassourdine Imavov via unanimous decision. In the co-headlining act, Dan Ige got back into the win column in a big way by knocking out Damon Jackson.
MMAmania.com
Enson Inoue shows off old PRIDE FC contract that ‘specifically excludes’ steroids from drug testing
PRIDE FC represented the wild wild west of mixed martial arts, a place where 250 pound Croatian special forces fighter Mirko Crocop might fight Minowaman, a 170 pound Japanese dude in a red speedo. Or 400 pound boxer Butterbean might grapple with 350 pound Zuluzhinho. There were a lot of...
MMAmania.com
‘Below average’ Francis Ngannou will get exposed in first boxing match — ‘He’s not that good’
Francis Ngannou paid more than $7 million to buy his freedom. Now “The Predator” is a free agent with the right to compete wherever he chooses after winning his unconditional release from UFC. There was talk of a potential boxing match against heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury; however, “The Gypsy King” may no longer be interested if Ngannou doesn’t have the UFC marketing machine behind him.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones reveals heavyweight hitlist: Ciryl Gane then Stipe Miocic
After three years away from the sport, Jon Jones is set to return at UFC 285 on March 4th against Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. Heavyweight is a division Jones has talked about for nearly a decade now, and in several short weeks we’ll finally see how he does a weight class up from the light heavyweight division he dominated since 2011.
MMAmania.com
Shake up! Official UFC rankings overhauled following departure of Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion. “The Predator” was granted his unconditional release last week after failing to come to terms on a new deal. As a result, the French Cameroonian was removed from both the heavyweight and pound-for-pound rankings in last Monday’s official update. The new list also reflects some of the winners and losers from the UFC Vegas 67 fight card last weekend in “Sin City” (get full results and play-by-play here).
MMAmania.com
UFC bettors go bananas, launch ‘Jones vs Ngannou’ odds on gambling rollercoaster
Some of those old-fashioned rollercoasters like The Cyclone at Coney Island need to slowly climb uphill via click-click-click before getting to the up-and-down thrills, other rides like Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure launch you from 0-128 mph in less than four seconds. MMA odds and betting lines are...
Comments / 0