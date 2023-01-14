Read full article on original website
Kooiker Announced As Next Carroll City Manager, Pending Council Approval Wednesday
Carroll city officials have announced that Aaron Kooiker has been chosen as the next Carroll City Manager. On the city council’s agenda for tomorrow (Wednesday) is a resolution to formally approve Kooiker’s hire. Kooiker has a lengthy public administration and service resume, including five years as the Fairfield City Administrator, five years as the Hull City Administrator, and previous experience as an instructor with the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) and as a police officer. Kooiker was selected from a pool of highly qualified candidates, which included Glidden City Administrator Brooke Peterson and Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson as the finalists. Kooiker will officially begin with the City of Carroll on March 20. He is the successor to Mike Pogge-Weaver, who resigned last fall for a position with the City of Johnston. Interim City Manager Jeff Cayler will continue to serve in the meantime to assist with the transition of leadership. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more from Kooiker in upcoming newscasts.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve sale of Walnut and Hancock shops
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors today approved the sale of two Secondary Roads shops. The Supervisors held a public hearing on the disposal of the county-owned property in November. The Secondary Roads Department has consolidated shops to reduce operating costs and several of the shops no longer serve the needs of the Secondary Roads Department.
Atlantic Schools Superintendent Weighs in on Proposed School Choice Bill
(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board discussed the Governor’s push for the School Choice Bill. The Governor’s Bill would give parents around $7,500.00 annually per child if they enroll in private schools. The rub is the effect the bill would have on public schools and, in this case, rural schools, which takes away funds from the school district that needs it and places the money in private institutions.
ISU Extension And Carroll Library Partner For Upcoming ‘In The Kitchen’ Learning Programs
Carroll County Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach invites residents to broaden their skills in the kitchen with an upcoming seminar series. The In the Kitchen programs are being offered in conjunction with the Carroll Public Library as part of an effort to help Iowans become better cooks, save money on food, and learn all about home food preservation. The first program, titled “Healthy and Homemade: Slow Cooker Meals,” is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the library. Attendees will learn the practical aspects of planning for healthy eating, cooking, and saving time and money with a slow cooker. There is a $5 registration fee per person for the Jan. 31 seminar. Another planned program is “Good Nutrition on a Budget,” scheduled for March 23. This seminar is offered at no cost. The final session is slated for April 4 with a focus on summer food preservation and comes with a $5 registration fee. Reserve a spot for one or all of the upcoming programs using the links included below.
Virginia Sides of Carroll
Virginia Marie Sides, age 96, of Carroll, IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Regency Park in Carroll. A private family funeral service will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll on Thursday, January 19, 2023 with Rev. Terry Plocher officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
Winter Storm Watch
(Des Moines) Western Iowa is under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This includes the southwest Iowa counties of Adair, Audubon, Cass, Guthrie, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie, and Shelby Counties. Rod Donavon, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, forecasts the precipitation to lift into...
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
Boone County sheriff completes investigation into truck hit by apparent bullet
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The Boone County sheriff feared it wasinvestigating a car shot while driving down the highway by a masked man picking off headlines from the ditch. That's what they posted on their Facebook page on Monday. The incident happened Friday, Jan. 13, the woman driving the...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report January16
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Ada Schauer of Adel was traveling in the 27000 block of El Paso Avenue when her vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,500. Jan. 15, 2023. Pamela Crawford, 69, of 4208 64th St.,...
Alabama Man Killed Wednesday Morning In Crash On Hwy 141 In Carroll County
One driver was killed this (Wednesday) morning following a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 between Coon Rapids and Dedham. At approximately 5:50 a.m., the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services, and local fire departments responded to the scene near the intersection with 330th Street. A report from the Iowa State Patrol shows 29-year-old James Stoval of Mobile, Ala. was traveling westbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe and crossed the centerline. The SUV collided with an eastbound 2023 International LT625 semi-tractor trailer, operated by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Ala. Authorities say Stovall died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Pittenger was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll for treatment.
Bill Opperman of Manning
Funeral Services for 90-year-old, Bill Opperman of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday at the 1st Prebyterian Church in Manning with burial at Manning Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Visitation will resume at 9:30 am on Wednesday at the church. Bill is survived by his 5 children: Debra Determan of San Diego, California, Janis Opperman of Omaha, Nebraska, Robert (Kathleen) Opperman of Rockford, Illinois, Beth (Steven) Kastorff of Geneseo, Illinois and Paul (Paula) Opperman of Dubuque; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
No Injuries Reported In Saturday Fire At Carroll Apartment
No injuries were reported following a fire at an apartment over the weekend in Carroll. The Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Monterrey Drive at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Saturday. According to Fire Chief Dan Hannasch, an unattended stove had ignited, causing smoke to fill the unit and nearby hallways. First responders extinguished the small fire quickly and remained on the scene to clear smoke from the structure. No significant damage was reported following the incident.
2 charged in Iowa day care theft
STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
Five People Charged Following Separate Pocahontas County Investigations
Pocahontas, IA (KICD)– Five people have been charged following two separate Pocahontas County investigations allegedly involving illegal substances. The first two arrests came a result of a a series of arrest warrants being served on 40-year-old Jason Ferguson at a home in Rolfe on January 6th. Further investigation, including a search of the home, reportedly revealed the presence of a large amount of an illegal substance and drug-related items. That discovery led to Ferguson being additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. 39-year-old Michelle Morton was also arrested and charged with obstructing prosecution or defense.
Search Warrant Executed at Rolfe Residence ; Two Arrested
A Rolfe man, wanted on multiple arrest warrants, was apprehended earlier this month, and that also led to the arrest of another individual. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Jason Ferguson was arrested back on January 6th at the residence at 41195 320th Avenue in Rolfe. A search warrant was executed, and a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered inside the residence. Ferguson was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a class D felony...and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference With Official Acts, both simple misdemeanors.
Iowa Boys HS Basketball top 10 for each class
BOONE, Iowa — Iowa High School Boy's Basketball Rankings. The third edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's basketball rankings have been released. The lists are created by a committee comprised of three IHSAA staff members, two former head coaches and one media member. Here are the rankings...
Dorothy Kluver of Carroll
Dorothy Kluver, age 94, of Carroll, died Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Accura Healthcare in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Con-Celebrant will be Fr. Merlin Schrad. Music will be by Kathy Halbur and Sherry Loughran. Lector will be Jim Berning and Meghan Rupiper. Gift Bearers will be Dorothy’s granddaughters. Casket Bearers will be Dorothy’s grandsons. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
