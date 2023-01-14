Carroll County Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach invites residents to broaden their skills in the kitchen with an upcoming seminar series. The In the Kitchen programs are being offered in conjunction with the Carroll Public Library as part of an effort to help Iowans become better cooks, save money on food, and learn all about home food preservation. The first program, titled “Healthy and Homemade: Slow Cooker Meals,” is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the library. Attendees will learn the practical aspects of planning for healthy eating, cooking, and saving time and money with a slow cooker. There is a $5 registration fee per person for the Jan. 31 seminar. Another planned program is “Good Nutrition on a Budget,” scheduled for March 23. This seminar is offered at no cost. The final session is slated for April 4 with a focus on summer food preservation and comes with a $5 registration fee. Reserve a spot for one or all of the upcoming programs using the links included below.

