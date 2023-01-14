ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Clouds move out of area, temps only to reach mid-40s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcqo4_0kEkH3uG00

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app

  • We can expect it to be mild and dry for the rest of Saturday evening.
  • Sunday and Monday are expected to be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-50s.
  • There seems to be a slight chance for some showers Tuesday morning.
  • Rain chances become more widespread throughout Tuesday afternoon.
  • Temperatures are expected to increase by mid-week, with the next chance for widespread downpours being on Thursday.
  • It will then be mild on Friday and Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
125K+
Followers
146K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy