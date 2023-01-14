FORECAST: Clouds move out of area, temps only to reach mid-40s
- We can expect it to be mild and dry for the rest of Saturday evening.
- Sunday and Monday are expected to be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-50s.
- There seems to be a slight chance for some showers Tuesday morning.
- Rain chances become more widespread throughout Tuesday afternoon.
- Temperatures are expected to increase by mid-week, with the next chance for widespread downpours being on Thursday.
- It will then be mild on Friday and Saturday.
