FORECAST: Clouds move out of area, temps only to reach mid-40s

We can expect it to be mild and dry for the rest of Saturday evening.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-50s.

There seems to be a slight chance for some showers Tuesday morning.

Rain chances become more widespread throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to increase by mid-week, with the next chance for widespread downpours being on Thursday.

It will then be mild on Friday and Saturday.