Collier County, FL

Forecast: Temperatures expected to drop Sunday

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
A taste of winter has arrived in Southwest Florida as we prepare for a frigid night. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s along the coast and inland communities will wake up to temperatures in the lower 30s.

Winds will also still be quite breezy tonight near 10mph, this will lead to wind chill values in the 20s and 30s. Due to this frigid air and clear skies expected overnight, a frost advisory is in place for inland Collier County. Meanwhile, DeSoto, Glades, and Hendry Counties are under a freeze warning through 9 AM on Sunday. Make sure to bring pets inside along with plants that are susceptible to frost.

For Sunday we will remain under a dome of high pressure. This will keep us mostly sunny with temperatures climbing a few degrees warmer than on Saturday. Average temperatures and above-average temperatures will return as we head into the first couple of days of the new week.

