Windows 11 is fine but I have to admit, I’m not in love with it. Can you love an operating system? Should you?. You probably should – operating systems, be they on your laptop, such as Windows 11 or macOS, or on your mobile device, like Android or iOS, are your main way to interact with your devices, so if you don’t like the OS, then you probably won’t like the device.

2 DAYS AGO