Apple replacing its AR glasses with a cheaper VR headset is the right call
This year, Apple is expected to launch its first cross-reality (XR) device in the form of a long-rumored VR headset, and in 2024 or 2025, it was believed the tech giant would follow up with a pair of AR glasses. Those plans appear to have been put on hold, however, with new reports indicating that Apple will instead focus its efforts on a more budget-friendly VR headset.
The best things about Windows 11 are these hidden Easter Eggs and features
Windows 11 is fine but I have to admit, I’m not in love with it. Can you love an operating system? Should you?. You probably should – operating systems, be they on your laptop, such as Windows 11 or macOS, or on your mobile device, like Android or iOS, are your main way to interact with your devices, so if you don’t like the OS, then you probably won’t like the device.
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
Razer Naga V2 Pro Gaming Mouse review: chopping and changing
Razer rarely disappoints when it comes to gaming peripherals and the Naga V2 Pro is no exception. The mouse is responsive, fast, and easy to set up out of the box. The swappable button pads and RGB lighting are easy to customize with the mouse software. Overall this is a versatile mouse with a lot to offer and a simple design that doesn’t scream ‘gaming’, making it the perfect work-and-play peripheral. However, the price is steep and you can easily find cheaper options.
Apple Mac Mini (M2): specs, price, and everything we know
The Apple Mac Mini M2 is here with the surprise announcement by Apple on January 17, 2023, and we have all the specs and details on this exciting new Apple device. The Mac Mini M2 is a follow up to the popular Mac Mini M1, which launched late in 2020 as one of the first of three devices to sport Apple's new silicon, along with the Apple MacBook Air (M1) and Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1).
JBL Live Pro 2 vs Beats Studio Buds: which affordable noise-cancelling earbuds are best?
(opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Harman (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) Battery life: 10 hours (buds); 30 hours (case) Driver: 11mm dynamic. Weight: 4.8g (buds); 48g (case) The JBL Live Pro 2 true wireless...
You can now stop your PS5's mega beep from waking up the neighborhood
Have you ever wanted to play your PS5 in the dead of night, but you’re afraid of the dreaded beep waking up the entire house? You won’t have to worry anymore, as some clever gamers have discovered a way to wake the console up without the headache. It...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is coming, but the Pixel 7 Pro might already have it beat
There's one question the Galaxy S23 needs to answer to convince me to ditch the Pixel 7 Pro. We’re officially past the mid-point of January 2023 and the launch of this year’s update to Samsung’s flagship smartphone range – the Samsung Galaxy S23 – is only days away.
How we test, review and rate on TechRadar Pro: Office Chairs
Our mission is simple: to be the source of professional-grade tech buying advice, offering everything you need to buy and maximize the tech you and your business rely on. We take great satisfaction in our impartiality and meticulous review-testing procedure, examining the products we choose in great depth. We keep our reviews current and well maintained if the product in question is still available.
New MacBook Pro pre-orders: where to buy the latest M2 Pro and Max laptops
Apple has announced two new MacBook Pro laptops featuring the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips with a launch date set for later this month on 24 January (3 February in Australia) - and you can preorder both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions right now. Interested? We've just added a few more retailers that have the MacBook Pro M2 available to pre-order today.
What the future of streaming will look like
Across the content streaming landscape, many publications have run articles claiming who they think is the winner of the so-called “streaming wars”. The term emerged in 2019 and continues to be bandied around to describe the state of play in the streaming industry, but the reality is that despite market turbulence, streaming services (opens in new tab) are continuing to invest. They’re buying into upcoming films, television production, more original content, and even mobile gaming.
Laptops with Nvidia RTX 4090 through to 4050 GPUs are about to go on sale
Nvidia’s Lovelace laptop GPUs are inbound and we already knew portables carrying these RTX 4000 graphics cards would debut in February, but now we’ve heard exactly when the various cards should be emerging next month. This is according to Chinese tech site IT Home (opens in new tab)...
I tried Apple’s new gadget before it’s even out yet – it’s like nothing I’ve ever felt
APPLE has just announced its new HomePod 2nd generation device and I was lucky enough to be one of the first to listen to the smart speaker. The tech giant invited some journalists to give their thoughts at a HomePod 2 listening experience and it was certainly eye opening. Apple...
Looking for a cheap Super Bowl TV deal? Get a 65-inch QLED TV for $700 at Best Buy
Super Bowl TV deals are live at Best Buy, and if you're on the hunt for a premium display with a cheap price tag, you're in luck. The retailer has the best-selling TCL 65-inch QLED smart TV on sale for $699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $999.99). That's the best deal we've ever seen and an incredible price for a big-screen QLED display.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 – what the leaks have revealed
The Samsung Galaxy S23 isn’t here yet – not quite. It’s set to be announced on February 1 though, at Galaxy Unpacked 2023, so it’s landing very soon, and thanks to leaks and rumors we already have a very good idea of what to expect. With...
How DirectStorage 1.1 could make Windows 11 an essential upgrade for PC gamers
Microsoft’s DirectStorage 1.1, a feature which uses the GPU to speed loading times, has just been tested with comparisons drawn between AMD, Intel and Nvidia graphics cards – with some very interesting results. In short, the feature looks set to seriously supercharge loading times with NVMe SSDs. As...
On Amazon's secret service: Prime Video loses Bond movies to the new MGM Plus
Amazon has started the roll out of MGM plus – its rebranded version of the Epix streaming platform – and it has big implications for fans of 007. Epix originally came under Amazon’s wing following the online retail giant’s $8.5 billion acquisition of iconic Hollywood studio MGM back in March 2022.
3 steps to keep your WordPress website secure and performant
WordPress is one of the most popular hosts and is an open-source software developed by a community. And like other websites, it’s crucial for individuals and businesses to stay compliant with security protocols—especially when handling personal user information. Around the world, roughly 30,000 websites (opens in new tab)...
Asus’ 540Hz HD gaming monitor is just silly
CES – one of the world’s biggest annual tech conferences – has been home to numerous silly gadgets over the years. We’ve seen finger-nibbling robots, ovens that can live stream your cooking, and even an RGB face mask. But today I want to call your attention...
