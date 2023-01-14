ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

1 Driver Claimed Every Earnhardt Except Kelley Wrecked Him at Some Point

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Race long enough and people will wreck you multiple times. It’s a NASCAR fact of life. Still, Jerry Glanville didn’t have to compete very often before ending up on the wrong side of the Earnhardts: Dale, Junior, and Kerry.

The former Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons head coach arrived in the top ranks of NASCAR late in life and had more to offer in the way of humor than driving skill. However, his stories about the Earnhardts could fill books.

Jerry Glanville started in NASCAR after most had already retired

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o60Fr_0kEkGhFq00
Head coach Jerry Glanville of the Atlanta Falcons encourages his players from the sideline against the New York Jets in the Georgia Dome on Sept. 6, 1992. | Gin Ellis/Getty Images

Jerry Glanville was 50 when he made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with three starts in 1992 before beginning training camp with the Atlanta Falcons. After failing to qualify in his first appearance, his race debut came on June 6 at Orange County Speedway in North Carolina, where he qualified 26 th and finished 22 nd after a crash.

Glanville made five more starts in 1992-93, with a best finish of 20 th at Volusia County Speedway in Florida in the first race he completed.

After the Falcons fired him in 1993, Glanville resumed racing, this time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards circuit. He made 15 starts in trucks, with 14 th place at Tucson and Louisville his best results.

Glanville rejoined the Craftsman Series from 1996-99, making 13 more starts without cracking the top 10. In all, he made 33 appearances in NASCAR’s second- and third-tier series without winning.

Dale Earnhardt taught him the racing ropes

Easily the most surprising aspect of Jerry Glanville’s racing career is his connection to Dale Earnhardt , the second man to capture seven NASCAR Cup Series championships. For some reason, The Intimidator took a liking to Glanville and worked with him at Richmond International Speedway.

“We weren’t warm and fuzzy, but I think he respected me from football, as a coach,” Glanville told ESPN.com . “And he’d tell me when he was coaching me, ‘Hell! Come on! Get in there harder!’ He’d get after me. ‘Run that damn thing in there!’ And I’d complain that it wouldn’t turn, and he’d yell, ‘Turn the son of a b**** with the brake!’ It was amazing.”

There is undoubtedly some exaggeration in his recollection, but Glanville told the website that his unlikely mentor broached the idea of having the coach drive at least once for Dale Earnhardt, Inc., in the second-tier NASCAR series.

“I was driving a Buick, and Dale wanted me to drive his Busch car,” he said. “I sat up on the wheel, but he laid back so far I could barely see over the bottom of the window sill.”

Jerry Glanville’s run-ins started with Dale Earnhardt

Related

Did NFL Coach Jerry Glanville Ever Win a NASCAR Race?

According to Jerry Glanville, Dale Earnhardt’s interest in bringing him to DEI was simple: “He said, ‘The way you drive? We’ll go straight to the front!'” Glanville said. “Then he wrecked me at Rockingham and said, ‘I didn’t teach you that, did I?’ And he’d just laugh.”

That was the beginning of an odd relationship with one of NASCAR’s best-known families.

“Dale wrecked me at Rockingham. Then Junior wrecked me somewhere – at the Monster Mile (Dover), I think,” Glanville said. “So, now I’m racing Charlotte, and Kerry wrecks me on Lap 6. We qualified 11th and ran to like third on Lap 6. And Kerry wrecks me. So, TV comes by (and) says, ‘Coach, that was awful.’

“I said, ‘Somebody go get Earnhardt’s daughter! She’s the only one in the family that hasn’t wrecked me!'”

For the record, the ARCA Series wreck with Kerry Earnhardt is the only one readily corroborated through Racing-Reference.info data. That’s not to say the others didn’t occur or that it isn’t a funny Jerry Glanville tale anyway.

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

The post 1 Driver Claimed Every Earnhardt Except Kelley Wrecked Him at Some Point appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 5

JDeeRat
4d ago

when you drop down in front of a real racer traveling 40mph faster than you, you are more likely to get hit.

Reply
4
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
People

Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina

"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. invests in, looks to shine light on short-track CARS Tour

JR Motorsports fields cars in touring short-track series because team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves the grass-roots feel and believes the talented drivers who compete in relative anonymity deserve more attention. So it's no surprise that he is among the new ownership group that bought the Southeastern-based CARS Tour, which...
wrestletalk.com

Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38

According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
MARYLAND STATE
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Great Kevin Harvick Not Planning to Leave NASCAR Cup Series Quietly

A 22-year veteran of NASCAR’s premier series, Kevin Harvick is answering what he calls a need for a leader in the garage. Mentoring young drivers was prevalent in the generation before Harvick because “those guys all communicated and helped each other and knew each other.”. It was a...
The Comeback

NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change

It makes sense that NASCAR has a very specific set of required equipment for driver safety, but one specific requirement has just been updated and it’s going absolutely viral in the racing world. As racing reporter Jeff Gluck of The Athletic shared on Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR has made several updates to its safety rules, making Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to hilarious rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Racing News

NASCAR updates underwear rule

There’s been a slight change the NASCAR rulebook for 2023; Underwear brand comments. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. There’s already been a few minor rule changes ahead of the new season. Back in December, NASCAR updated the rule book regarding chassis shims. They reduced the...
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

226K+
Followers
34K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy