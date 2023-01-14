ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
WTRF

Former WVU WR to officiate DAL-TB Wild Card game

When the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field Monday night inside Raymond James Stadium, a trip to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs will be on the line. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be making his 48th start in the postseason. Staring back at him well...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Wild Card Television Ratings

The ratings for the NFL's wild-card playoff games were released on Wednesday.  The most-watched game ended up being the Giants-Vikings contest. It peaked at 33.2 million viewers when it was on FOX. After that, the Dolphins-Bills game had 30.8 million viewers, while the Cowboys-Buccaneers game ...
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

Move the Sticks: Breaking down Wild Card Round games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from the Wild Card Round. The trio starts by breaking down the Ravens-Bengals and Giants-Vikings games. Next, the guys focus on the AFC East playoff matchup of the Dolphins-Bills. After, the group hit on the NFC West Wild Card game between the Seahawks and 49ers. To wrap up the show, the trio analyzes the Move the Sticks bowl, as DJ's Chargers took on Bucky's Jaguars.
Albany Herald

2023 NFL Draft Order Following Wild-Card Playoffs

Wild Card weekend ended on Monday with six more teams getting eliminated from the NFL playoffs. That means the NFL draft order is now set through pick No. 24, as the six eliminated teams will now turn their focus to the offseason.
Adrian Holman

2023 NFL Divisional Playoff schedule

The National Football League (NFL) Divisional Playoffs will be this weekend. Here is a quick look at the schedule. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) - 4:30 PM EST.
