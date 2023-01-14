Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
15 spots left in Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The original application period for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program closed Friday with 135 people declared eligible. The plan was to offer 150 people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for a reduced-rate monthly parking pass at the 40 Coxe Ave. parking deck. The cost of a reduced rate pass is $40 a month.
WLOS.com
More than $7 million flood relief money on the table for Haywood County
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Recovery from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in August 2021 is ongoing and costly. The Haywood County Board of Commissioners is considering two chunks of flood relief money -- $800,000 would go to removing debris from the Pigeon River and $7 million would help those displaced by the flood find new housing.
WLOS.com
Despite latest round of winter weather, most of Western North Carolina in a snow drought
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first significant and/or measurable snowfall for many in Western North Carolina came last Friday. While some higher elevations picked up over a foot of snow, many saw far less and others nothing at all. Most of the region is in a snow drought, meaning...
WLOS.com
Any plans to widen I-40 from Waynesville into Asheville?
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Is there a road widening project in the works that would help Waynesville area commuters?. News 13 viewer Austin said his route along Interstate 40 is always congested and even the back roads get that way because of people wanting to bypass the interstate. So,...
WLOS.com
First responders blazing new trail with fire engine party bus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local first responders are setting the downtown Asheville scene on ‘fire’. Technically retired, Tanker 364 is now blazing a new trail in western North Carolina. It’s not your typical fire engine anymore. Tanker 364 has been transformed into the ‘Hot Zone Party Fire Engine' – the brainchild of Terry Whitaker and Dakota Andrews.
WLOS.com
More than $800 in lost cash returned to Asheville's Historic YMI Cultural Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The YMI Cultural Center is reclaiming an old check -- worth more than $800. During a recent review of data in its system, the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division, commonly called NCCash.com, identified $802.88 belonging to the cultural center. State Treasurer Dale...
WLOS.com
$1 million grant will go toward supporting early childhood workforce across the mountains
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County nonprofit organization was awarded a $1 million grant to support the early childhood education workforce across the mountains. The Children & Family Resource Center will utilize the grant money from Dogwood Health Trust, in partnership with the Buncombe County Partnership for...
WLOS.com
After pandemic challenges, Duke Energy grant helps Dillsboro businesses 'refresh'
DILLSBORO, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been an economically challenging three years for a lot of businesses. But several Dillsboro businesses are hitting the refresh button in 2023 courtesy of some financial help from Duke Energy. The pandemic brought challenges to manDOGWOOD HEALTH TRUST ROLLS OUT NEW GRANTMAKING PROCESSy businesses,...
WLOS.com
Take part in week-long community 'Puzzlefest' while supporting rescue mission's sock drive
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mills River Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Puzzlefest this week, which kicked off Sunday, Jan. 15. The week-long event features all things puzzles. The public is welcome to stop by any time from now until Jan. 21 to piece together their own creation...
WLOS.com
All Henderson County Public School students now get free healthy breakfast
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the most important meal of the day and at Henderson County Public Schools, they are making sure students can start their day the right way with a nice nutritious breakfast. Universal Breakfast is a free breakfast program offered to all 23 HCPS...
WLOS.com
Police seek information on suspects after break-in at Merrimon Avenue business
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville Police Department is seeking information on people involved in a breaking and entering of a business on Merrimon Avenue. Police say early Friday morning, Jan. 13, several people broke into General Equipment, located at 289 Merrimon Avenue, and stole multiple pieces of equipment, including chainsaws and generators.
WLOS.com
Neighbor recalls watching rescue workers perform CPR on children pulled from house fire
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Friday morning housefire in Rutherford County took the lives of two children, a 3-year-old boy and his 2-year-old sister. According to the Rutherford County fire marshal, the two children were found alone in the home after the grandfather notified firefighters that they were in the back room.
WLOS.com
Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
WLOS.com
Man arrested after bullet comes close to striking baby in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was arrested early Tuesday after a bullet "came within close proximity" to a 9-month-old baby who was sleeping in a crib, according to police. Officers responded to Regency Square shortly after midnight and came in contact with Remington Tritt. "Tritt...
WLOS.com
It's brew time: Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea coming to store shelves
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bojangles' popular sweet tea will soon be available as an alcoholic beverage. The Carolina-based restaurant chain, known for fried chicken and biscuits, has teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) in Boone, North Carolina, to brew up Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. The drink will combine...
WLOS.com
Parton Lumber employee dies after being hit with forklift
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed in a workplace accident Friday in Rutherford County, authorities said. The Rutherford County Sheriff's said the worker died after being hit by a forklift at Parton Lumber. The worker's name has not been released.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
WLOS.com
Several mountain residents awarded for making a difference in their communities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein made a trip to the mountains on Tuesday to honor four people with the Dogwood Award. The award is for those who make communities safer, stronger and healthier. Those awarded in Buncombe County on Tuesday included:. State Senator...
WLOS.com
Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning. Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.
WLOS.com
Teachers organize multi-band fundraiser to ensure 8th graders can attend DC class trip
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many people gathered at the Grey Eagle on Sunday, Jan. 15 in Asheville to hear a variety of local bands play. This wasn’t just any show, though -- this was a show put on for a good cause. A few teachers from Asheville Middle...
Comments / 0