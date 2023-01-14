ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Cade Klubnik thanks teammates for support following first start

By Barkley Truax
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates with receiver Will Taylor earlier this season. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cade Klubnik might not have been able to give Clemson an Orange Bowl victory, losing to

31-14, but the future is bright for the Tigers moving forward. Despite the dissapointing ending, Klubnik made sure to give thanks to those around him following his first career start.

“Super proud of these guys right here. We gave it all we had until the very last play. There are a lot of plays that I want back, but just super proud of how everybody competed,” Klubnik said postgame. “Just thankful for these seniors. Man, there are so many guys that they all just don’t get to see every single day that just has such an impact on me, from everybody, Coach Swinney, Hunter Johnson, Chip, K.J.”

There were 26 seniors on the Clemson roster that, barring any players using their COVID blanket waiver (which is highly unlikely), may never don the orange and white again. Klubnik, who is expected to be the future of the program, relayed the appreciation he feels from the veteran leadership at Clemson.

“There’s so many times that I need help and they’re there for me, and just so thankful for these guys,” Klubnik said. “Wish we could have sent off these seniors with a win, but I think we gave it all we had until the very last play.”

Klubnik threw 54 passes on a 55 percent completion percentage for 320 yards and two interceptions. He added 51 more yards on the ground and scored his only touchdown of the Orange Bowl, but it wasn’t enough for the high-powered Volunteers offense who held the lead for the entire game.

The loss ended Clemson’s 2022-23 season on a sour note, but with a new quarterback in town and hiring one of the nation’s top assistant coaches in current Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley from TCU to be its new offensive coordinator.

Clemson will no doubt be a College Football Playoff preseason favorite throughout the offseason thanks to the moves on offense. Will it pay off? We’ll have to wait and see.

