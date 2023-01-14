Elite 2024 Notre Dame DL target Justin Scott announces commitment date

2024 five-star DL Justin Scott during a Notre Dame visit July 26

Chicago St. Ignatius class of 2024 defensive lineman Justin Scott tweeted out Friday evening that he would be announcing his commitment Jan. 31, which is his birthday.

Scott told On3’s Chad Simmons earlier this week that he planned to take his official visits in the spring and summer before committing to a school before the start of his senior season.

Clearly, the elite prospect will certainly be committing before his senior year if he holds to his end of January date. It’ll come much earlier than anticipated, though.

Scott, who ranks as the nation’s No. 20 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman according to the 2024 On3 Consensus, announced a top eight schools list of Alabama, Colorado, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and USC January 8.

“All eight schools, I could see me coming in, being a factor immediately and being able to (have an) impact as soon as I enroll there,” Scott told On3.

Notre Dame is considered the leader for Scott according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) at 66.8 percent. Scott hasn’t been to South Bend since last July, but head coach Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Al Washington stopped by St. Ignatius on Friday.

“Notre Dame, just them having the mix of high-caliber education and also, high-caliber football,” Scott said about why the Irish are a top school for him. “And also, the opportunity (for) getting playing time, the possibility that they provide, especially with their production with Isaiah Foskey and Rylie Mills. Isaiah Foskey’s going to the league and Rylie Mills, possibly. It just opens up a lot more opportunities.”

During the fall, Scott visited Michigan, USC, Miami and Ohio State.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Justin Scott:

“Naturally-gifted defensive tackle with rare movement skills at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds. One of the more unique jumbo athletes early on in the 2024 cycle. A twitchy, explosive athlete who runs like a much smaller player. Chases down plays from the back side and runs sideline-to-sideline with ease. A loose, fluid mover with natural flexibility. Shows his natural explosion as a finisher.

“New to football, playing his first season at the varsity level as a sophomore. Has a background as a soccer and basketball player. Will need to continue developing from a technical aspect, particularly with his hands. Rapid ascension and quick improvement point to a high ceiling.”