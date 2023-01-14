ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Zy Alexander ready to represent Louisiana at LSU

By Billy Embody
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30T51n_0kEkFBEv00
Zy Alexander. (Southeastern Athletics)

Southeastern transfer defensive back Zy Alexander is ready to play his final two seasons of college football for the Tigers.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy calls Alabama-LSU division title race a 'toss-up' in 2023

Greg McElroy is viewing Alabama and LSU on equal footing as the SEC West rivals head into this offseason. The Crimson Tide and Tigers are widely viewed as the top contenders for the West in 2023. McElroy said he would give the slight edge to Alabama because it will host LSU next season, but he called the race a “toss-up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tigerdroppings.com

LSU RB John Emery Jr. Returning For The 2023 Season

LSU senior running back John Emery Jr. is returning to the team in 2023 for a fifth season instead of entering the NFL Draft. Monday was the deadline for players to declare for the NFL Draft, and Emery Jr. did not declare. He has also hinted at his return with a couple of social media posts over the last few weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling

Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU's early enrollees transition from high school to SEC

LSU signed 25 high school players during the Early Signing Period in December that has the Tigers sitting with the No. 5 class on the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. Brian Kelly and his staff welcomed 13 of those signees to campus over the weekend as early enrollees, providing immediate help to his roster that will take the field for spring practice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place

Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
