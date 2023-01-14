ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police: Reckless driving leads to confrontation, shots fired in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police think dangerous driving led to a confrontation between people in two vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to N. 12th St. and Plath Court, where officers were told shots might have been fired during the confrontation and both vehicles fled the scene.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police say death of man in Oshkosh not believed to be suspicious

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a man found dead in Oshkosh in August as Glenn Wagner. Oshkosh Police say Wagner was identified after a forensic assessment conducted by Dr. Jordan Karsten, Chair of the Department of Anthropology and Associate Professor of Anthropology at UW-Oshkosh. Wagner was found dead...
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS 58

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC26

Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
WEST ALLIS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man arrested after chase in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man was arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac County on Tuesday. At about 12:42 a.m., a deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on I-41 northbound in the area of County Highway B in the Town of Byron. The suspect exited on County B and the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday. At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets. Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says...
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

Three injured when car crashed into Waukesha apartment building

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A car crashed into a Waukesha apartment building early Sunday morning. Police said it happened around 1 a.m. near White Rock Avenue and East Moreland Boulevard. Waukesha fire said when they arrived, a car was on fire. Three people were taken to an area hospital for...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

1 dead after shooting near 8th and Ring

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm they are investigating a shooting in the area of 8th and Ring Street. The Milwaukee medical examiner was also called to the scene. The Milwaukee Fire department says that they were called to the area around 6:30 p.m. for a person not breathing. Paramedics later pronounced that person dead.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Video captured a very close call involving a car and a school bus in Winnebago County. The video, captured by the homeowner’s security camera on Jan. 6, was shared on social media. It shows a school bus stop to pick up a child at a driveway. The child gets on the bus and seconds later a car swerves around the bus and goes off the road.
wisconsinrightnow.com

Suspects Charged For Shooting at Milwaukee Officers During Terminated Pursuit

Two suspects were charged Friday for their involvement in the shooting at Milwaukee Police Officers during a police pursuit that was later terminated by a sergeant as first reported by Wisconsin Right Now. According to a Milwaukee Police press release, Afrisawn T. Dedrick and Tysheonna M. Jones were arrested during...
MILWAUKEE, WI

