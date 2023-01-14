HPD sergeant injured after suspected drunk driver rear-ends patrol vehicle while responding to major crash in north Houston, police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
4 people injured during drive-by shooting at northeast Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after four people were reportedly injured during a shooting in northeast Houston,. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6729 Lockwood Drive around 6:45 p.m. Officers said four people were standing outside, three men and a woman, when a black 4-door truck...
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally struck by HPD patrol vehicle on Southwest Freeway feeder road; officers didn’t have lights, sirens on at time of incident: Police
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle on the Southwest Freeway feeder road Tuesday, officers said. It happened in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road around 12:20 a.m. According to investigators, a two-man HPD...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy hospitalized after falling into bayou while chasing suspect who fled on foot in Katy area
KATY – A deputy has been transported to the hospital after falling while chasing a suspect in the Katy area Tuesday evening. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident that happened in the 800 block of Katy Fort Bend Road around 8 p.m. Sheriff Gonzalez said deputies...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot, woman injured when suspect opens fire at Baytown apartment complex, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police are hunting for the suspect who opened fire on a man and woman at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 12:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1200 Block of Missouri Street. Upon arrival,...
Click2Houston.com
Video: Woman attempts to chase robbers after bag-snatching, gets dragged by suspect’s vehicle in apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of an aggravated robbery of a woman at a southeast Houston apartment complex in hopes someone will recognize those involved, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9, 2022 around 12 a.m. at an apartment complex located...
Click2Houston.com
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Click2Houston.com
Driver arrested after truck crashes into church, hits gas meter in north Houston; Passenger impaled by pole in critical condition
HOUSTON – A driver was arrested after police said a truck drove through a church on Sunday night, severely injuring one of the occupants. According to police, the crash happened at Calvary Pentecostal Church of God, located in the 1000 block of Tidwell Road near Irvington at around 7:44 p.m.
2 suspects in custody after HCSO deputy falls in bayou during chase in Katy, officials say
Authorities said when they had one suspect in custody after the chase, a second suspect tried to run off, while still handcuffed, in the tunnel system under the road.
21-year-old man charged in shooting of girlfriend found dead in north Houston home, HPD said
Police said the 23-year-old victim was found dead, with at least one gunshot wound, in a bedroom at her north Houston home.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for man accused of barricading himself inside home during SWAT standoff in NE Harris County after firing shots at wife, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of firing shots at his wife and then barricading himself inside a home in northeast Harris County Tuesday. Deputies received a call around 1:30 a.m. for reports about a domestic dispute at a home...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Montrose parking lot, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot in the Montrose area. Houston police responded to reports of a man down in the 4400 block of Caroline Street around 5 p.m. Officers said once they arrived, they found a...
Man in stable condition after being shot in southeast Houston, police say
Houston Police Department officers say they're investigating a shooting on Phlox Street that sent one man to the hospital after reports of "people with guns."
Click2Houston.com
Family Dollar clerk shot in leg by robbery suspects in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A clerk at a Family Dollar in north Houston is recovering after being shot by robbery suspects Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to an alarm at a Family Dollar located at 11046 Airline Dr. around 8:57 p.m. According to investigators, a...
onscene.tv
One Dead, Four Injured During Shooting | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 | 1:30 a.m. LOCATION: 5121 W FM-1960 CITY: Houston DETAILS: HCSO responded to a shooting. Deputies arrived and found multiple patients suffering from gunshot wounds. A total of 5 people were struck by gunfire. One of those people has been pronounced deceased. There are several types of shell casings on scene (Was told off camera there are 5.56, 7.62 & 9mm casings throughout the scene). All victims were adults, 2 males & 3 females. The shooting is located outside of ” Lounge 33″. The initial reports are that a vehicle pulled up, people exited and opened fire. There is very little suspect info at this time. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. HCSO crime scene & homicide are working the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
KBTX.com
22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a Sunday evening crash on Highway 90 near CR 176, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers say around 6:45 p.m. a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound when it hit a deer in the road. The car skidded on its side into a grass ditch, rolled over and hit a tree.
Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex
It has been six days and counting since 43-year-old Leslie Obi disappeared. Homicide detectives searched an area on Monday seven miles away from where she was last seen.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in front of parents’ Missouri City home, police say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle with his girlfriend outside of his parents’ home in Missouri City, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded...
Texas DPS: 22-year-old man killed after hitting deer in Grimes County
Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, 22, of Cypress, had been driving northbound on State Highway 90, officials said.
Man and woman shot in legs while inside tent on Bissonnet will be OK, HPD says
Houston police officers were responding to this shooting call when an incident occurred en route. An HPD officer ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian.
Comments / 0