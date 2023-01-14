ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HPD sergeant injured after suspected drunk driver rear-ends patrol vehicle while responding to major crash in north Houston, police say

 4 days ago
Click2Houston.com

Woman fatally struck by HPD patrol vehicle on Southwest Freeway feeder road; officers didn’t have lights, sirens on at time of incident: Police

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle on the Southwest Freeway feeder road Tuesday, officers said. It happened in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road around 12:20 a.m. According to investigators, a two-man HPD...
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

One Dead, Four Injured During Shooting | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 | 1:30 a.m. LOCATION: 5121 W FM-1960 CITY: Houston DETAILS: HCSO responded to a shooting. Deputies arrived and found multiple patients suffering from gunshot wounds. A total of 5 people were struck by gunfire. One of those people has been pronounced deceased. There are several types of shell casings on scene (Was told off camera there are 5.56, 7.62 & 9mm casings throughout the scene). All victims were adults, 2 males & 3 females. The shooting is located outside of ” Lounge 33″. The initial reports are that a vehicle pulled up, people exited and opened fire. There is very little suspect info at this time. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. HCSO crime scene & homicide are working the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

22-year-old killed in crash after hitting a deer

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a Sunday evening crash on Highway 90 near CR 176, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers say around 6:45 p.m. a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling northbound when it hit a deer in the road. The car skidded on its side into a grass ditch, rolled over and hit a tree.
CYPRESS, TX

