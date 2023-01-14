Read full article on original website
The Daily South
6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee
Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
Trooper has a roadside chat with owl
One Tennessee state trooper had to have a chat with an owl who was just hanging out on the road. One Tennessee state trooper had to have a chat with an owl who was just hanging out on the road. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst life expectancy
The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s county health rankings. Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst …. The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using...
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
Smokies Parking Passes going on sale
Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth as possible," the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer early sales of annual parking tags starting January 17. Smokies Parking Passes going on sale. Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth...
Chilly again overnight
It will remain mostly clear and chilly again overnight, but then clouds will increase quickly through the day Monday. It will remain mostly clear and chilly again overnight, but then clouds will increase quickly through the day Monday. News at 4 on 1/16. WATE 6 News at Midday. WATE 6...
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in. There are many factors that have been contributing to environmental injustice over the decades, such as the inaccessibility of affordable land, racial segregation, and lack of political power […] The post Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Top 3 Tennessee Swimming Holes that are a Feast for the Eyes!
If you've been to Tennessee, you've probably visited your share of lakes and waterfalls. We travel all around Tennessee hiking, kayaking, and exploring Tennessee's great outdoors. There is only one thing that stops me in my tracks every time. I even forget to start taking pictures! That thing is an emerald/blue-colored pool of water.
$640,000 lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot.
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.
Downtown stadium, efforts to address homelessness | Tennessee This Week
News at 6 on Saturday
TN #1 for kids moved between foster homes
This year's State of the Child report calls Tennessee the worst state in the nation for how often foster kids have to move homes. This year's State of the Child report calls Tennessee the worst state in the nation for how often foster kids have to move homes. Tennessee This...
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
Celebrating "Museum Selfie Day" with the Museum of East Tennessee History
Throughout the Museum of East Tennessee History, there are many selfie-worthy spots and abundant ways to learn about history in a fun, engaging way. Celebrating “Museum Selfie Day” with the Museum of …. Throughout the Museum of East Tennessee History, there are many selfie-worthy spots and abundant ways...
$2M grant program open for Tennessee rescue squads
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance announced earlier this week that the application period for a program that offers $2 million in grants is now open to rescue squads across the state.
