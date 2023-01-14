ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Daily South

6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee

Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Trooper has a roadside chat with owl

One Tennessee state trooper had to have a chat with an owl who was just hanging out on the road.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst life expectancy

The report analyzed 119 metro areas with populations of 250,000 or more using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. Knoxville ranked as one of the cities with the worst life expectancy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Smokies Parking Passes going on sale

Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition "as smooth as possible," the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer early sales of annual parking tags starting January 17.
Chilly again overnight
WATE

Chilly again overnight

It will remain mostly clear and chilly again overnight, but then clouds will increase quickly through the day Monday.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville's skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Sunday

WATE News at 5 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 7 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 6 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. News at 11...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in. There are many factors that have been contributing to environmental injustice over the decades, such as the inaccessibility of affordable land, racial segregation, and lack of political power […] The post Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
News at 6 on Saturday
WATE

News at 6 on Saturday

WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 7 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 6 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. WATE News at 5 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. News at 11...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN #1 for kids moved between foster homes

This year's State of the Child report calls Tennessee the worst state in the nation for how often foster kids have to move homes.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn't unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state's newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day.
KNOXVILLE, TN

