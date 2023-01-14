ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball’s Kaia Mateo coming from Big Apple to Big Ten

Iowa volleyball 2023 recruit and setter Kaia Mateo is used to being the underdog. As a four-year varsity starter and senior captain, Mateo led Avenues: The World School NYC to a 20-1 record and its first- ever state title match. Now a Hawkeye, the setter is determined to change the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City barber Yoel Castillo serves community, Hawkeye athletes

Iowa men’s basketball center Filip Rebraca scored a team-high 24 points when the Hawkeyes hosted Eastern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Dec. 21. Rebraca still decided something needed to change after the Hawkeyes’ loss. So, the 6-foot-9 Serbian, who had sported a low-drop fade hairstyle — long on...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Previewing Iowa’s 2023 football team

Iowa football will look much different in 2023. The Hawkeyes lost key players at quarterback, linebacker, tight end, wide receiver, and running back. But Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz has been active in the transfer portal to fill those gaps. Starting quarterback Spencer Petras injured his shoulder in the Hawkeyes’...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

‘Brink Literary Journal’ holds contest for hybrid writing

Printed with colorful imagery and compelling literary pieces spanning genres, the Brink Literary Journal in Iowa City offers a creative outlet for both readers and writers. Now, writers have the opportunity to receive awards for submitting their work. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, the Brink Literary Journal will accept...
Daily Iowan

Behind Stanley’s ‘Homecoming’

In the Stanley Museum of Art’s galleries, viewers can experience a vast range of art, from contemporary paintings to ceramics and photography to an abundance of Asian and African pieces. The “Homecoming” exhibit showcases the story of the original museum before it flooded 14 years ago. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | University of Iowa students benefit from future readiness

The future should be on the forefront of students’ minds. At the University of Iowa, there are endless resources for career help, such as the Pomerantz Career Center. However, most students do not have the time or awareness to take advantage of this help. The UI should not focus...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowan immigrant advocacy group helps distribute $600 pandemic relief checks

Escucha Mi Voz Iowa helped West Liberty become the country’s first city to start distributing $600 pandemic relief checks to farm and meatpacking workers. On Jan. 2, the Iowa City community organization helped distribute more than $150,000 in $600 direct cash payments to Congolese, Burmese, and Hispanic farm and food workers. This money was part of U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Worker Relief Grant Program fund.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
Daily Iowan

UI Nonfiction Writing Program house to open spring 2023

The University of Iowa’s Nonfiction Writing Program will have its own home this semester, as its new building is set to open for students and staff this spring. Located on the corner of North Clinton and Church streets, construction on the two-story, 3,500 square-foot building began in March 2022 and was moved into over the 2022 winter break.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids

For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

New COVID-19 variant increases the risk of infections in Johnson County

Johnson County health officials are concerned about a potential increase in cases of the most recent COVID-19 subvariant as UI students return to campus after winter break. As numbers of the new subvariant continue to rise across Iowa and the U.S., Johnson County Public Health advises the public to continue using precautionary measures to combat the growth of the highly transmissible variant.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI instructional track faculty voice concern for ‘class divide’ among instructors

University of Iowa instructional track faculty voiced feeling like “second-class citizens” compared to tenure track faculty on campus, a recent UI survey revealed. UI instructors said in the Instructional Faculty Track Review Committee report that they are most concerned about job insecurity, lack of leadership opportunities, lack of appreciation, low starting pay, and small salary increases.
IOWA CITY, IA

