4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball’s Kaia Mateo coming from Big Apple to Big Ten
Iowa volleyball 2023 recruit and setter Kaia Mateo is used to being the underdog. As a four-year varsity starter and senior captain, Mateo led Avenues: The World School NYC to a 20-1 record and its first- ever state title match. Now a Hawkeye, the setter is determined to change the...
Daily Iowan
No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball travels to East Lansing, looks to sweep state of Michigan
The 10th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team is coming off three consecutive wins as it heads to East Lansing to take on Michigan State on Wednesday. And head coach Lisa Bluder said it is her team’s goal to sweep the state of Michigan. The Hawkeyes picked up their first road win against Michigan since 2014 on Jan. 7.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City barber Yoel Castillo serves community, Hawkeye athletes
Iowa men’s basketball center Filip Rebraca scored a team-high 24 points when the Hawkeyes hosted Eastern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Dec. 21. Rebraca still decided something needed to change after the Hawkeyes’ loss. So, the 6-foot-9 Serbian, who had sported a low-drop fade hairstyle — long on...
Daily Iowan
Previewing Iowa’s 2023 football team
Iowa football will look much different in 2023. The Hawkeyes lost key players at quarterback, linebacker, tight end, wide receiver, and running back. But Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz has been active in the transfer portal to fill those gaps. Starting quarterback Spencer Petras injured his shoulder in the Hawkeyes’...
Daily Iowan
Tony Perkins’ career high lifts Iowa men’s basketball over Maryland
In the three games that preceded the Iowa men’s basketball team’s 81-67 victory over Maryland Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Hawkeye junior guard Tony Perkins had scored a combined 17 points on 6-of-28 shooting from the floor. In the win over Maryland — Iowa’s fourth in a row —...
Daily Iowan
‘Brink Literary Journal’ holds contest for hybrid writing
Printed with colorful imagery and compelling literary pieces spanning genres, the Brink Literary Journal in Iowa City offers a creative outlet for both readers and writers. Now, writers have the opportunity to receive awards for submitting their work. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 15, the Brink Literary Journal will accept...
Daily Iowan
Prairie Lights Bookstore continues to flourish 45 years after opening in Iowa City
Take a step into Iowa City’s independent bookstore Prairie Lights Books & Cafe, and one will be overtaken by a comforting sense of homeliness between the stretching walls and winding tables of books. Prairie Lights opened in 1978 in a cramped 1000-square-foot storefront west of its current location on...
Daily Iowan
Behind Stanley’s ‘Homecoming’
In the Stanley Museum of Art’s galleries, viewers can experience a vast range of art, from contemporary paintings to ceramics and photography to an abundance of Asian and African pieces. The “Homecoming” exhibit showcases the story of the original museum before it flooded 14 years ago. The...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | University of Iowa students benefit from future readiness
The future should be on the forefront of students’ minds. At the University of Iowa, there are endless resources for career help, such as the Pomerantz Career Center. However, most students do not have the time or awareness to take advantage of this help. The UI should not focus...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Giant Dormant Geyser Lies Hidden Beneath Iowa Town
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
Daily Iowan
Iowan immigrant advocacy group helps distribute $600 pandemic relief checks
Escucha Mi Voz Iowa helped West Liberty become the country’s first city to start distributing $600 pandemic relief checks to farm and meatpacking workers. On Jan. 2, the Iowa City community organization helped distribute more than $150,000 in $600 direct cash payments to Congolese, Burmese, and Hispanic farm and food workers. This money was part of U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Worker Relief Grant Program fund.
KWQC
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
Daily Iowan
UI Nonfiction Writing Program house to open spring 2023
The University of Iowa’s Nonfiction Writing Program will have its own home this semester, as its new building is set to open for students and staff this spring. Located on the corner of North Clinton and Church streets, construction on the two-story, 3,500 square-foot building began in March 2022 and was moved into over the 2022 winter break.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County residents, elected officials march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Over 200 Johnson County residents and elected officials marched on Monday morning from Eastdale Plaza to Mercer Park Gym while singing the gospel song “We shall overcome” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The Unity Rally and March organized by the City of Iowa City was part...
[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
Daily Iowan
New COVID-19 variant increases the risk of infections in Johnson County
Johnson County health officials are concerned about a potential increase in cases of the most recent COVID-19 subvariant as UI students return to campus after winter break. As numbers of the new subvariant continue to rise across Iowa and the U.S., Johnson County Public Health advises the public to continue using precautionary measures to combat the growth of the highly transmissible variant.
Daily Iowan
UI instructional track faculty voice concern for ‘class divide’ among instructors
University of Iowa instructional track faculty voiced feeling like “second-class citizens” compared to tenure track faculty on campus, a recent UI survey revealed. UI instructors said in the Instructional Faculty Track Review Committee report that they are most concerned about job insecurity, lack of leadership opportunities, lack of appreciation, low starting pay, and small salary increases.
Daily Iowan
Jackson trial: No evidence of home invasion during killings, officers testify
The trial of Alexander Jackson, 22, a former University of Iowa student accused of murdering his family in their Cedar Rapids residence, started this week. Testimonies revealed there was no evidence of a home invasion and autopsy results confirmed the causes of death. He faces three counts of first-degree murder...
