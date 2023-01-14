ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

15 spots left in Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The original application period for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program closed Friday with 135 people declared eligible. The plan was to offer 150 people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for a reduced-rate monthly parking pass at the 40 Coxe Ave. parking deck. The cost of a reduced rate pass is $40 a month.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Any plans to widen I-40 from Waynesville into Asheville?

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Is there a road widening project in the works that would help Waynesville area commuters?. News 13 viewer Austin said his route along Interstate 40 is always congested and even the back roads get that way because of people wanting to bypass the interstate. So,...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Deadline approaches for Buncombe County residents who need help with septic system repairs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County may be able to help provide grant funding for residents who have been struggling to complete septic system repairs at their homes. The Septic Repair Assistance Program launched in November 2022, and Permits & Inspections is accepting applications through Friday, Jan. 20. The SRP provides financial assistance to repair failing septic systems of qualifying homeowners who do not meet the income limit of 80% of Buncombe County Area Median Income ($64,250 for a family of four).
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Attention foodies: Asheville Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 17-23

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a Western North Carolina foodie's favorite time of year -- Asheville Restaurant Week 2023!. Businesses that are participating will have special menus and pricing. If there's ever been a local food joint you've been dying to try, now's the time!. This year is expected...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Nugget

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Nugget, a beautiful young female Basenji mix up for adoption through Rusty's Legacy Animal Rescue, which is based in Marion. She is an all-around wonderful dog that would be great in almost any household. Nugget is house-trained, crate-trained, great with children and loves other dogs.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

It's brew time: Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea coming to store shelves

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bojangles' popular sweet tea will soon be available as an alcoholic beverage. The Carolina-based restaurant chain, known for fried chicken and biscuits, has teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) in Boone, North Carolina, to brew up Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. The drink will combine...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Public Safety coalition says police misrepresented on homelessness issue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Coalition for Public Safety met on Friday, January 13, to discuss crime, homelessness and how the homeless population is being addressed by the Asheville Police Department. The coalition is a non-partisan collective of Asheville residents who have come together to advocate for safer...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning. Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Isis Music Hall & Zoes Kitchen closed...for now

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two popular Asheville businesses have closed their doors. Family-owned Isis Music Hall closed at the end of 2022 after 10 years. Family-owned Isis Music Hall announced in November 2022 that they would be closing at the end of the year after 10 years in business.
ASHEVILLE, NC

