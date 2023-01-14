Read full article on original website
Republicans call Biden greedy for charging his son $50k monthly to rent a bed in his home, some call it money laundering
The GOP took to the internet to call President Biden "greedy" for allegedly making his son pay $50,000 a month in rental payments just to rent a bed in his home, and others called it money laundering.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Jim Jordan Sends New Wave of Letters That Biden Admin Can't Dismiss
Jordan initially sent letters months ago as a warning that GOP-led committees would investigate multiple facets of the federal government.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
MTG confronted Boebert in the bathroom, accusing her of taking millions from McCarthy but refusing to vote for him: report
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were "nearly in a screaming match" in a Capitol bathroom during House speaker votes, per The Daily Beast.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
WTOP
President, VP chow down on Ghostburgers from Union Market
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called in orders from Union Market’s Ghostburger in D.C. Tuesday, the second time Biden has patronized a ghost kitchen restaurant at Union Market since being elected. Biden and Harris ordered classic Ghostburgers, with bacon and crinkle cut fries, and did so...
U.S. Supreme Court declines to block New York gun restrictions
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday turned away a challenge by a group of firearms dealers in New York to numerous Democratic-backed measures adopted by the state last year regulating gun purchases that the businesses said hurt their businesses.
Turkish foreign minister says he expects U.S. to approve F-16 sale
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said ahead of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday that he expects the United States to approve the sale of F-16 aircraft to Turkey "in line with our joint strategic interests."
WTOP
New bill aimed at ending telework for federal employees gets pushback
The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems, known as the “SHOW UP” Act is aimed at getting federal workers back in the office, sparking reaction from opponents. “People have said it’s kind of a push in the wrong direction,” Drew Friedman, with Federal News Network, said....
WTOP
Transcript: AP interview with Cleveland Fed President Mester
WASHINGTON (AP) — Here is a transcript of an Associated Press interview Tuesday with Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. Q: In the past two weeks, we’ve had a jobs report that suggests wage growth is slowing. We’ve had the inflation report that showed three months of declining core inflation figures. Have you been encouraged by these reports? And how have they changed your outlook on policy?
