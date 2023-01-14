ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
WTOP

President, VP chow down on Ghostburgers from Union Market

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called in orders from Union Market’s Ghostburger in D.C. Tuesday, the second time Biden has patronized a ghost kitchen restaurant at Union Market since being elected. Biden and Harris ordered classic Ghostburgers, with bacon and crinkle cut fries, and did so...
WTOP

New bill aimed at ending telework for federal employees gets pushback

The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems, known as the “SHOW UP” Act is aimed at getting federal workers back in the office, sparking reaction from opponents. “People have said it’s kind of a push in the wrong direction,” Drew Friedman, with Federal News Network, said....
WTOP

Transcript: AP interview with Cleveland Fed President Mester

WASHINGTON (AP) — Here is a transcript of an Associated Press interview Tuesday with Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. Q: In the past two weeks, we’ve had a jobs report that suggests wage growth is slowing. We’ve had the inflation report that showed three months of declining core inflation figures. Have you been encouraged by these reports? And how have they changed your outlook on policy?
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy