Madueke ‘absolutely buzzing’ after signing for Chelsea
Chelsea completed the signing of Noni Madueke on Friday as coach Graham Potter prepares to hand a Premier League debut to Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk. England under-21 winger Madueke joined from PSV Eindhoven on a 7 1/2-year contract for a fee reportedly worth 35 million pounds ($43 million). Chelsea confirmed...
Surridge seals point for Forest in 1-1 draw with Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Sam Surridge came off the bench to score late and earn Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday. Against his former club, Surridge equalized in the 83rd minute at Vitality Stadium after Jaidon Anthony’s first-half goal. Anthony’s...
Serie A leader Napoli wins at regional rival Salernitana 2-0
ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Napoli bounced back from its Italian Cup elimination with a 2-0 win at regional rival Salernitana on Saturday. Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen scored either side of halftime as Napoli moved 12 points clear of defending champion AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s game at Lazio on Tuesday.
