Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
Related
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
Time has come for Tom Brady: No shame in QB riding off into the sunset after loss to Cowboys
The 2007 season, one that saw the New England Patriots rewrite the offensive record book and post the NFL's only 16-0 regular-season record, is remembered as one of Tom Brady's finest. The additions of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte' Stallworth led to some "Madden"-worthy performances, particularly over the first 10 games, when the Patriots averaged 41.1 points per game (and allowed just 15.7).
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Make Trade in Athletic Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2022, the Green Bay Packers got the receiver they wanted by making a trade with an NFC North rival. In Dane Brugler’s second mock draft of the season for The Athletic, the Packers swung a trade with the Detroit Lions, moved back from No. 15 to No. 18, and selected Iowa defender Lukas Van Ness. A defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes, he fits the mold of the big outside linebacker that the Packers have preferred with the likes of Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Expecting Hostile Environment Saturday Night
Philadelphia might be known as the City of Brotherly Love, but don't expect its sports fans to roll out the red carpet for visiting teams. Such will be the case this Saturday when the New York Giants make their second trip in three weeks into South Philly, this time for a winner-takes-all playoff game against the No. 1 seeded Eagles.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ 2022 Review: Linebackers Need Added Depth
Malcolm Rodriguez began the 2022 campaign at the bottom of the depth chart. The rookie linebacker out of Oklahoma State was viewed as a special teams contributor with potential to get on the field as a linebacker in spurts. A strong training camp, one that was documented on "Hard Knocks,"...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lamar Jackson Trade Odds: Falcons Top-3 for Ravens QB
The Atlanta Falcons are set to enter another offseason with questions surrounding the quarterback position ... but could Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson be the answer?. Jackson, 25, could be on his way out of Baltimore amidst contract negotiations - and the Falcons are considered to be at the "front...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots’ 2022 Rookie Class Gets High Grade
The kids are all right, at least in New England. An analytical study published on ESPN determined that the New England Patriots' 2022 draft class was the ninth-most productive during the regular season. The rankings took only the rookies' freshman year endeavors - not future projections - into account using a determination of "how many points (estimated) that (a) player either earned for his offense or saved for his defense."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Todd Monken Had to Say About NFL Jobs Calling
Now that Georgia's 2022 season has officially concluded following their second consecutive national title win, players and coaches now begin their preparation for the upcoming season. Some players have had to make the decision of whether they will stay or leave whether that be through the transfer portal or off to the NFL, but it's not just players who have those decisions to make.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tickets to NFL Divisional Round matchups Top $1,000
One weekend of NFL postseason action is in the books, and we’re officially on to the divisional round. The last eight teams in contention for a Super Bowl face off with everything on the line this weekend, with two games set for Saturday and two more scheduled for Sunday. After wild-card weekend featured four one-score games, an epic comeback and plenty of scoring, this week’s action has a lot to live up to.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders’ Long Stands Tall, on the Field and the Screen
Even though the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make the playoffs, fans of Raider Nation can watch a great member of the Silver and Black on television throughout the post-season. Howie Long, perhaps the best defensive lineman in Raiders franchise history, is a member of FOX Sports’ in-studio team for National Football League games and is one of the best TV analysts in the business.
Stars, studs and duds from Packers' 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers fell well short of expectations in 2022, finishing 8-9 with no playoff appearance after winning 13 games each of the first three seasons under Matt LaFleur. A big reason for the decline: a few of the team’s most important or valuable players didn’t perform up to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What First Round of Playoff Games Taught Bears
The first weekend of playoff games provided the Bears with a pathway to postseason success. First, they need to worry about winning a game rather than winning a playoff game. It's still a good idea to keep in mind what success in postseason looks like because GM Ryan Poles said the goal is for "sustained success." They're not seeking a playoff appearance and loss once every decade.
Comments / 0