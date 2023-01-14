CHRISTUS cafe menu for week of Jan. 16-20 Image News Staff Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Body

Special Submission CHRISTUS Mother Frances Sulphur Springs Cafe Menu Monday-Jan. 16

Soup- Wild rice; entree - Artichoke and spinach chicken, CFS; sides - Yukon gold whippers, roasted asparagus, corn nuggets, roasted carrots, fried okra; grill - BLTA

Tuesday, Jan. 17

CHRISTUS inspired soup, Sunday soup; entree - pot roast, chicken paprikash; sides - grilled squash and zucchini, roasted proccolini, sauted green beans, roasted bacon and balsamic, Brussel sprouts; grill fry basket, fried jalapenos, cheese sticks and popcorn chicken

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Soup - broccoli cheddar; entree - smothered chicken, meat loaf; sides - winter corn, whipped potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, fried okra, spinach and mushrooms; grill - Philly cheese steak.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Soup- enchilada; entreebuild your own avocado bomb; sides - taco meat, brisket or roasted chicken; grill - patty melt

Friday, Jan. 20

Soup - Lumberjack; entree - build your own PHO, vegetable, chicken and shrimp; grill- shrimp Cobb salad with dijon dressing.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs Hospital Café Monday – Friday, Breakfast: 7-9 a.m..

Lunch - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday.